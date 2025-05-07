Nike's Weirdo Outdoor Mule Became an Acid Denim Clog
Nike ACG's Rufus mule is a strange sneaker-clog even on a normal day. The chunky backless shoe is a decades-old slip-on from Nike's '90s outdoorsy heyday and even in classic all-black or beige colorways, the Rufus is a wild one.
But in "Gradient Green," the Nike ACG Rufus is a real standout mule.
The ACG Rufus has been back in action for a year or so though most of its colorways are relatively plain. That's presumably by design, as the neutral tones are indicative of Nike ACG's trail-friendly purposes.
No need for crazy colors while out on a stroll, right?
And, to be fair, the "Gradient Green" Rufus clog isn't all that crazy, either.
Th shoe's earthy blend of colors merges blueish hues and algae-ish greens into a fairly organic-looking design, granting the Rufus a tremendously weird presence. It looks almost moldy — in a good way.
Nike's Swoosh pops against the black sole, a classic Rufus touch. And the small, shiny Nike Swoosh on the upper is a nice accent atop the otherwise one-panel shoe.
Expect new colorways of Nike ACG's Rufus clog, including this grassy makeup, to hit Nike's website for $110 in the coming weeks, because nothing says summer quite like a breezy backless slipon.