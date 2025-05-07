Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Weirdo Outdoor Mule Became an Acid Denim Clog

Written by Aerin Daniel
nike


Nike ACG's Rufus mule is a strange sneaker-clog even on a normal day. The chunky backless shoe is a decades-old slip-on from Nike's '90s outdoorsy heyday and even in classic all-black or beige colorways, the Rufus is a wild one.

But in "Gradient Green," the Nike ACG Rufus is a real standout mule.

The ACG Rufus has been back in action for a year or so though most of its colorways are relatively plain. That's presumably by design, as the neutral tones are indicative of Nike ACG's trail-friendly purposes.

No need for crazy colors while out on a stroll, right?

nike


And, to be fair, the "Gradient Green" Rufus clog isn't all that crazy, either.

Th shoe's earthy blend of colors merges blueish hues and algae-ish greens into a fairly organic-looking design, granting the Rufus a tremendously weird presence. It looks almost moldy — in a good way.

Nike's Swoosh pops against the black sole, a classic Rufus touch. And the small, shiny Nike Swoosh on the upper is a nice accent atop the otherwise one-panel shoe.

Expect new colorways of Nike ACG's Rufus clog, including this grassy makeup, to hit Nike's website for $110 in the coming weeks, because nothing says summer quite like a breezy backless slipon.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
