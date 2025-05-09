Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Yummy Pink Dance Sneaker Is a Whole New Kind of Ballet Shoe

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
What happens when a regular Air Force 1 gets boogie fever? You get Nike's Air Force 1 Dance sneaker, a lighter AF1 shoe style with a more flexible outsole, made more suitable for high-performance dancing. 

Nike’s Air Force 1 Dance sneaker has a wider toe box, an enhanced arch, and a slimmer tongue, all engineered for prime dancing potential. The AF1 Dance offers more flex and bend, perfect for pirouettes, death drops, and everything in between.

Light on feet and easy on the eyes, Nike’s latest Air Force 1 Dance also wears a pastel pink colorway often associated with the more elegant side of dance. Very big ballet vibes from this AF1 Dance, even if the shoe looks more like a basketball sneaker than a pointe shoe. Converse already has that covered, to be fair.

In "Particle Pink/ Black," the AF1 Dance sneaker wears a chocolate outsole and a pale pink leather upper accented by a dark brown Nike Swoosh, skirted with monochromatic threading.

This textural variance ups the sneakers' material intrigue in a very chocolate-covered strawberry-like fashion. The Nike Air logos on the heel and tongue are also upside down.

The inverted branding is a hallmark of all Nike AF1 Dance sneakers with the idea being that the logo will be visible during elaborate upside-down dance moves.

Available later this year on Nike's website for ¥19,800 (about $135.65), the Air Force 1 Dance is a more delicate rendering of Nike's most iconic low sneaker — balletcore made for the day-to-day.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
