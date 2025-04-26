Converse Went & Made Its Own Pretty Ballet Stomper

Converse Japan has taken the ballet sneaker phenomenon to super stomper levels with the debut of its all-new All-Star Trekwave BL OX.

Converse's latest sneaker looks like a ballet shoe gone All-Star (it's safe to assume the "BL" part of its name is short for "ballet").

The normal lace system and tongue have been completely replaced with silky ribbon tie-ups that loop around the ankles, creating a more open, breezy general layout at the same time.

Want the traditional shoelaces instead? Converse has those, too, and you can lace them up the same way as the other set.

The sneaker's upper comes swaddled in shiny satin, while classic rubber details cap off the rest of the shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Most of today's ballet sneaker hybrids, like the adidas Taekwondo Mei and the dainty PUMA Speedcat Ballet, are low to the ground like traditional ballet flats. But not Converse's Trekwave.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Similar to most Converse Trekwave models, the Converse shoe finishes with those signature stacked chunky soles stamped with Converse branding (that unmistakable All-Star bumper included).

As a result, Converse's ballet sneaker lands as one of the few refreshingly thick-soled takes on the craze, next to Crocs' Mary Jane-inspired EXP Terre shoes and MM6 Maison Margiela's girl-ified Salomon trail shoes.

Converse has already begun to share its new chunked-up sneaker with the world....well, part of the world (for now, hopefully). The All-Star Trekwave BL OX is currently up for grabs at Converse Japan in pink and black. And many sizes have already been snatched up. No surprises there.