Sporting Lakers Purple, This Nike AF1 Is Legacy in Its Purest Form

We all know the good ol’ Air Force. In fact, there’s a very good possibility we’ve all owned a pair at some point over the years. If not, how?

Thankfully, Nike knows how to keep the simplistic sneaker feel relevant, even in an era of wild collabs and never ending releases. Enter the latest Kobe Bryant dedicated pair.

Like all previous AF1s associated with the late, great baller, this iteration is an embodiment of his outstanding career. A crisp white upper sets the base, while Lakers-inspired purple accents do the heavy lifting.

This is how you honor a legend while still keeping things wearable. We are talking about sneakers, after all.

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It’s not just about the colorway, either. Nike leaves no stone unturned when it comes to the details.

On the heel, you’ll find both iconic numbers Bryant wore, 8 and 24, each one marking a decade of dominance on the court. Subtle nods and just enough substance to stand out without overdoing it.

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The result? A sneaker that’s as easy to wear as it is meaningful, a proper tribute, without trying too hard.

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