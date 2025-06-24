These Grungy Nike Air Force 1s Are Pure Dystopian Drip

Nike comes prepared, whether it's super-advanced running shoes for a marathon or Air Force 1 Lows for the aftermath of the apocalypse.

Nike's "Medium Ash" Air Force is still the same iconic sneaker at the core, including the standard basketball-rooted shape and Air-pumped soles. It's just now wrapped in this full-on grunge outfit.

Smooth, ashen leather makes up the Force's upper, resulting in a "dusty" look, as if the sneaker were pulled from the dystopian world of Mad Max (or even Disney's WALL-E). Elsewhere, the shoe features rope laces similar to those seen on the patent leather pairs from earlier this year.

But perhaps the coolest part is the screwed-on bumpy Swoosh and Nike Air tab, which brings this "heavy metal meets post-apocalypse" vibe altogether.

In a way, it's like if Rick Owens made a Nike Air Force 1 sneaker. It just needs a super long tongue...and even more stacked soles.

Nike's new Air Force 1 Low "Medium Ash" sneaker is expected to release this year on Nike's website. The grunge-style steppers are anticipated to retail for around $135.

