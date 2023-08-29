My, How Rick Owens’ Chuck Taylors Have Grown

Rick Owens x Converse, it's been a while. When the pair come around, we're usually met with a new batch of head-turning shoes. And the latest visit certainly maintains their streak.

For their newest collaboration, Rick Owens DRKSHDW and Converse formally introduce the DBL DRKSTAR Chuck 70, an extra-elevated, Rick-fied Chuck Taylor.

1 / 5 Converse

Rick Owens and Converse's DBL DRKSTAR arrives with a double-stacked sole — about twice as much platform as the duo's “TURBODRK" and maybe one level down from Rick Owens DRKSHDW's general platforms sneakers.

The Chuck Taylor's essence is still very much there, with Rick Owens' Converse DBL DRKSTAR preserving the icon's traditional toe, All-Star badge, and shape (well, most of it).

There's also no denying the Rick-ness of Rick Owens x Converse DBL DRKSTAR, which boasts that familiar elongated tongue as seen on previous Rick Owens x Converse collabs. Not to mention, the shoe's new lift has Rick Owens written all over it.

Offered in black and ivory colorways, the Rick Owens x DRKSHDW x Converse DBL DRKSTAR will launch starting on September 8 at Converse and Rick Owens' websites as well as their shops.

Live in New York or visiting soon for fashion week? It may be your lucky day. There will be an exclusive iteration of Rick Owens and Converse's newest collab, only available at Highsnobiety's Neu York activations on September 8.