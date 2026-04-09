Nike Made a Luxe Leather Flip-Flop — And It’s Far from Regular

Suns out, toes out? Nike says yes. Nike's Marina flip-flop is a crazy casual sandal, betting it all on visible toes.

Currently, most toe-focused shoes are wild and wacky, like Vibram's Five Fingers toe shoes and Nike's own Air Rift tabi sneaker.

But in the case of Nike's Marina flip-flop, the exposed toes only enhance the shoe's normalcy. It is a flip-flop, after all, toes are par for the course.

In fact, the only "strange" thing about this simple flip-flop is that Nike made it. Sure, the Swoosh knows sneakers, but what does Nike know about leather aquatic footwear? Well, apparently quite a lot.

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That is to say, the Marina flip-flop is crafted with the same attention to detail and style as the Swoosh's most luxe sneakers. The straps are made of smooth blue leather, and the underfoot is cushioned with sturdy foam that adds some extra comfort to the sleek sandal.

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Nike's Marina flip-flop, available on the Nike website for $32, joins a long line of slightly elevated flip-flops that have been reshaping existing perceptions of sandals altogether. From graphically sexy $1,200 ERL flip-flops to Vans' thrash-ready thongs, freaky lil flip-flops have been steadily elevating in steez and style.

These aren't just the $1 bin flip-flops that are treated as all but disposable on family vacays to Boca Raton. No shade to the mall stores that deliver these plastic gems (Old Navy, you will always be clutch), but luxury flip-flops are taking it right now. Toes are running amok these days, and that's clearly by design.

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