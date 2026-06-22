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A Denim Nike Air Force 1 So Good, It Comes Glazed

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's next denim Air Force 1 Low isn't your normal "jeaker." The latest pair wears patent jeans.

Wait, so...patent denim Forces? Precisely.

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It's really more of a denim-print Air Force 1 with a glossy patent finish, which, in turn, creates the feel of a patent leather denim sneaker. At the same time, it makes it looks as if Nike has mastered the art of bringing two clashing textures together into one.

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It kind of did, honestly.

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The Air Force 1 also features matching blue shoelaces and golden stitching, all further playing on the denim theme. And it's complete with extra-thick Air soles, which give the shoe that classic AF1 look.

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As we speak, the Nike Air Force 1 "Patent Denim" sneakers are scheduled to drop on atmos Tokyo's website on June 30. They'll retail for ¥19,800, which is around $122 at current exchange rates. Hopefully, they'll get a wider release later on.

We're pretty familiar with Nike's denim sneaker game, having put the best of the best jeans on Air Max 95s and even dished out denim Air Max sandals. Of course, the brand has served up its fair share of denim Air Force 1s, from minimalist efforts by Ja Morant to extra-clean Kobe Bryant pairs.

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But the patent denim Forces? They're the slickest "jeaker" thus far.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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