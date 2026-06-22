A Denim Nike Air Force 1 So Good, It Comes Glazed

Nike's next denim Air Force 1 Low isn't your normal "jeaker." The latest pair wears patent jeans.

Wait, so...patent denim Forces? Precisely.

It's really more of a denim-print Air Force 1 with a glossy patent finish, which, in turn, creates the feel of a patent leather denim sneaker. At the same time, it makes it looks as if Nike has mastered the art of bringing two clashing textures together into one.

It kind of did, honestly.

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The Air Force 1 also features matching blue shoelaces and golden stitching, all further playing on the denim theme. And it's complete with extra-thick Air soles, which give the shoe that classic AF1 look.

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As we speak, the Nike Air Force 1 "Patent Denim" sneakers are scheduled to drop on atmos Tokyo's website on June 30. They'll retail for ¥19,800, which is around $122 at current exchange rates. Hopefully, they'll get a wider release later on.

We're pretty familiar with Nike's denim sneaker game, having put the best of the best jeans on Air Max 95s and even dished out denim Air Max sandals. Of course, the brand has served up its fair share of denim Air Force 1s, from minimalist efforts by Ja Morant to extra-clean Kobe Bryant pairs.

But the patent denim Forces? They're the slickest "jeaker" thus far.

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