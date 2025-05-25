Levi’s Denim Nike Air Maxes Are as Stylish as They Are Crisp

The rumors are true: Levi's is getting its own Nike Air Max collaboration.

In 2024, we heard whispers of the two labels getting together for more collaborative sneakers, this time taking on the iconic Air Max 95 model. Fast forward to 2025, first looks at the forthcoming team-up are here. And I must say, the Levi's Air Maxes look pretty (denim) good.

The Levi's x Nike Air Max 95 sneakers come in three washes or tonal colorways, including black, cream-white, and blue. The uppers come wrapped in nicely frayed denim materials, even the signature layered moments, which stay true to the model's traditional design but Levi's style.

While I didn't immediately see any red Levi's tabs (or any Levi's logo, for that matter) attached to the crisp uppers, the red insoles quietly hint at the denim brand's involvement. Perhaps we'll catch some more classic Levi's touches in more detailed looks provided down the road.

Either way, this early imagery satisfies, revealing plenty of details to excite the denim-loving sneakerheads. Even this casual sneaker lover is looking forward to the drop.

And who better to debut such stylish Air Maxes than stylish musician Lil Yachty? Indeed, Yachty has entered the chat with on-foot looks at the shoe and first tastes of the clothing offering.

Specifically, Yachty suited up in a collaborative denim set featuring baggy jeans and a trucker jacket stamped with Nike's Swoosh logo on the back.

Levi's and Nike's Air Max 95 are having a pretty solid year. For its anniversary, the Air Max 95 has enjoyed impressive collabs with Corteiz, Worksout, and now Levi's. Oh, and it got Big Bubble-fied, too.

As for Levi's, the brand just linked with Beyoncé (yes, that Beyoncé) for their first-ever collaborative products for her Cowboy Carter tour.

On top of its Air Maxes, Levi's is rumored to drop another Jordan collaboration, spinning the Air Jordan 3 into denim-clad steppers. Those are said to be dropping sometime next year, though.

Right now, it's all about the Levi's Air Max 95s, which are still expected to launch sometime this summer. With Yachty casually debuting the shoes and clothes, they may be here sooner than we thought.

