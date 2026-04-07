Nike's Crispiest Denim Sneaker Is a Ja Morant Special

Ja Morant has done it again, meaning he made another great-looking Air Force 1 Low sneaker. This time, the point guard put crisp jeans on the timeless model.

We've seen several denim sneakers come from Nike in the past year or so, including classics clad in iconic Levi's jeans and even denim soccer shoes. But these fresh Forces are a Ja Morant special.

They're arguably the nicest denim Air Force 1s in a while. It features a seamless denim upper that looks like someone wrapped it in a single piece of material. We're then met with this clean, basically stitch-free mold highlighting denim-ized AF1 details like the famous Swoosh on the sidewall.

The rest of the shoe, including the Air-stamped soles, is washed in a matching blue color. There's also some stamps from the rising star himself, like this signature logo on the heel. The results are this incredibly stylish and unmistakably Morant take on the model.

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The Air Force 1 is just as much a part of Morant's world as his signature sneakers. In recent years, he's released nearly as many collabs with the model as he does his own clawed-up Ja models. Okay, that may be a bit of a stretch, but he has designed a quite a few Forces. And they're quite good, with pairs offering sleek designs and sometimes Swarovski surprises.

Now, it turns out the rumors of his denim Air Force 1 were indeed true (and blue).

Priced at $130, Morant's denim sneakers are now expected to drop on April 10 on Nike's website as well as at select retailers like DTLR.

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