Do You Want Your Air Force 1s With Python Skin or Pony Hair? Yes

Typically, an all-black Nike Air Force 1 is a simple, everyday kind of shoe. However, this latest pair of blacked-out sneakers is an entirely different animal. Nike’s low-top flagship just got a truly wild makeover with the upcoming Air Force 1 Low “Black Pony Hair/Snakeskin,” expected to drop this fall.

The AF1 has always been a master of reinvention. We’ve seen it rock crisp linens (hello, 2022 reissue), drape itself in rose gold silk with CLOT, and, of course, break the internet in full Louis Vuitton courtesy of Virgil Abloh.

And that’s just scratching the surface (you can even get them in velvet).

If you’re ever in the market for a dressy, elevated pair of Forces, the options are endless. But this new pair is more animalistic than the rest.

Nike’s doubling down on texture here. You’re getting two exotic materials for the price of one. Snakeskin overlays slither across the upper, while pony hair lands on the Swoosh and heel tab, giving the all-black colorway real bite and dimension.

Cracked leather and suede panels round out the mix, while metallic lace dubraes tie it all together.

Exotic leathers have long been part of hip-hop flex culture (basically, the rarer the animal, the higher the status). Think Rick Ross in croc boots, Westside Gunn in gator trenches, or Big Ghost writing odes to stingray.

This AF1 feels like a nod to the people whose careers depend on finding words that rhyme with “snakeskin.”

One thing’s for sure, when Nelly dropped the unofficial AF1 anthem, he and Murphy Lee would’ve lost it over these.

