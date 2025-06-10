Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Do You Want Your Air Force 1s With Python Skin or Pony Hair? Yes

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers

Typically, an all-black Nike Air Force 1 is a simple, everyday kind of shoe. However, this latest pair of blacked-out sneakers is an entirely different animal. Nike’s low-top flagship just got a truly wild makeover with the upcoming Air Force 1 Low “Black Pony Hair/Snakeskin,” expected to drop this fall.

The AF1 has always been a master of reinvention. We’ve seen it rock crisp linens (hello, 2022 reissue), drape itself in rose gold silk with CLOT, and, of course, break the internet in full Louis Vuitton courtesy of Virgil Abloh.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And that’s just scratching the surface (you can even get them in velvet). 

If you’re ever in the market for a dressy, elevated pair of Forces, the options are endless. But this new pair is more animalistic than the rest.

Nike
1 / 4

Nike’s doubling down on texture here. You’re getting two exotic materials for the price of one. Snakeskin overlays slither across the upper, while pony hair lands on the Swoosh and heel tab, giving the all-black colorway real bite and dimension.

Cracked leather and suede panels round out the mix, while metallic lace dubraes tie it all together.

Exotic leathers have long been part of hip-hop flex culture (basically, the rarer the animal, the higher the status). Think Rick Ross in croc boots, Westside Gunn in gator trenches, or Big Ghost writing odes to stingray. 

This AF1 feels like a nod to the people whose careers depend on finding words that rhyme with “snakeskin.”

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

One thing’s for sure, when Nelly dropped the unofficial AF1 anthem, he and Murphy Lee would’ve lost it over these.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEMen's Carrier Bag K203
$340.00
Available in:
One size
SebagoDan PO
$265.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPOG Arcan Graphic Jacket
$275.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Beautiful Buttery Nike Air Force 1 for an Iconic Kobe Moment
  • You've Seen Black Air Force 1s. But "Black Cat" Air Force 1s Are Impressively Fresh
  • This Super Hairy Nike Air Force 1 Is a Different Animal
  • Nike's Pretty (& Glossy) "Hydrangeas" Air Force 1s Are in Full Bloom
  • Nike's Shroomed-Up Air Force 1s Are a Good Kind of Trip
What To Read Next
  • Handmade in Italy, a Forgotten adidas Runner Becomes Luxe
  • In Butter Yellow, Nike's Lowkey Fly Sneaker Looks Good Enough to Eat
  • Do You Want Your Air Force 1s With Python Skin or Pony Hair? Yes
  • Why the Long Face, CDG Play?
  • adidas' Super Slick Sneaker Slims Down to Minimalist Perfection
  • Vans' Suede Mary Jane Is a Deliciously Premium Skate Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now