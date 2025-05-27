Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Dark Suede AF1s Are Soft (& Sumptuous) to the Touch

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 6

There's barely a shape Nike's iconic Air Force 1 hasn't taken by now. But sometimes it's the slightest of interventions that make for the most luxurious of upgrades. Like here, when a classic sneaker gets a suede sibling, in a deliciously dark new hue.

The "Medium Ash/Off-Noir" model sees these AF1s trading their traditional white for an ashy, earthy black all-over, with a creme-colored swoosh for contrast.

Shop Nike Air Force 1
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

There's something supremely simple, and elegant, about swapping the stark brightness of the original for this soft, rich leather. It's a fitting shade of brown-ish gray for the coming fall — which is when the shoe drops, literally, as a women's exclusive.

Priced at the usual $120 a pair, these velvety AF1s are something of a steal almost, and an easy way of luxe-ing up something casual, or toning down the more serious looks from your autumnal wardrobe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Until then, there's more than a couple of materially morphed kicks to look into, with Nike on a spree of rethinking beloved bestsellers in other textiles and textures than you're used to: A Levi's denim Air Max 95, anyone? Or how about this Air Max Dn that you can stick Legos onto?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Suddenly, just as I'd established in my opening lines, this sexy suede style feels almost too simple a makeover to get this excited over. But, my goodness, is it sumptuous too.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeM ACG Hiking Short
$65.00
Available in:
XSS
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Suede Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Is Almost Too Handsome for Words
  • In Lush "Hemp" Suede, Nike's Dunk Is Indeed Alive (& Dressing Well)
  • In Blacked-Out Suede, a Nike Skate Shoe Upgrades To Quiet Stunner
  • How to Make Nike's Weirdly Wonderful Tabi Shoes Better? Give 'Em Fuzzy Suede
  • Nike's Air Force 1 Strikes a Balance Between Tasteful Textures & Swoosh Traditions
What To Read Next
  • The Street's New Quietly Killer Runner, Cooked up by Nike
  • A Skater's (Sci-Fi) Fantasy
  • This "Bruce Lee" adidas Sneaker Makes Perfect Sense
  • Japanese Mega-Retailer BEAMS Finally Goes Global(-ish)
  • adidas’ Flattest Post-Samba Sneaker Is So Normal Yet So Abnormal
  • Nike's Dark Suede AF1s Are Soft (& Sumptuous) to the Touch
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now