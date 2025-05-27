Nike's Dark Suede AF1s Are Soft (& Sumptuous) to the Touch

There's barely a shape Nike's iconic Air Force 1 hasn't taken by now. But sometimes it's the slightest of interventions that make for the most luxurious of upgrades. Like here, when a classic sneaker gets a suede sibling, in a deliciously dark new hue.

The "Medium Ash/Off-Noir" model sees these AF1s trading their traditional white for an ashy, earthy black all-over, with a creme-colored swoosh for contrast.

There's something supremely simple, and elegant, about swapping the stark brightness of the original for this soft, rich leather. It's a fitting shade of brown-ish gray for the coming fall — which is when the shoe drops, literally, as a women's exclusive.

Priced at the usual $120 a pair, these velvety AF1s are something of a steal almost, and an easy way of luxe-ing up something casual, or toning down the more serious looks from your autumnal wardrobe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Until then, there's more than a couple of materially morphed kicks to look into, with Nike on a spree of rethinking beloved bestsellers in other textiles and textures than you're used to: A Levi's denim Air Max 95, anyone? Or how about this Air Max Dn that you can stick Legos onto?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Suddenly, just as I'd established in my opening lines, this sexy suede style feels almost too simple a makeover to get this excited over. But, my goodness, is it sumptuous too.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.