In Pastel Blue, Nike’s AF1 Has Been Spring-Cleaned

Nike’s AF1 Low has "got a lil’ blue goin’ on.”

White leather? Check. Tried n' tested low‑cut silhouette? Check. That hit of Light Armory Blue? Big check. It's the unexpected placement of colour that sets this AF1 '07 apart. Dubbed “Light Armory Blue” or “Photon Dust,” the sneaker keeps things grounded but precise: a sky blue on the outsole, grey overlays on the toe and midfoot, and a slightly aged midsole give it that quietly worn-in edge.

Another AF1 upgrade comes as a surprise to no one but compared to recent releases, like the Valentine’s Day colourway that went ham on university red and loved-up heart motifs, or the Swarovski AF1 from earlier this year that pushed maximalism to its limit, this iteration leans on subtlety and ultra wearability over the OTT approach we’ve seen of late.

It’s seemingly less about grabbing attention and more about a carefully considered balance. Leaning just shy of the classic all‑white AF1, the Light Armory Blue slips effortlessly into any rotation.

In the broader context of AF1 releases, this one doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it does reframe familiar elements with cleaner precision. And hey, if it ain't broke, and all that.

Another easy win for the AF1. Honestly, it's hardly surprising.

