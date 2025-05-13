Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Lil Yachty's Gloriously Glossed-Up Nikes

Written by Maximilian Migowski
He’s done the most to test our patience in the lead-up, but Lil Yachty's finally launching his "Lucky Green” Air Force 1s. 

A year ago, the rapper teased what would be his first Nike design, adding every single one of his millions of Instagram followers to his  “close friends” list for a sneak peek.

And soon after premiering those white and blue one-offs, he'd follow them up with a patent leather red, yellow, and green Air Force 1 at his Coachella performance.

At first, this was a friends and family exclusive for Lil Yachty's nearest and dearest. However, the sneaker is now making a surprise wide-scale release, so the everyman has a chance to grab patent leather Lil Yachty AF1s.

Releasing May 22, the AF1 "Lucky Green” retails for $130 and is part of Yachty’s hip hop collective Concrete Boys’ (ongoing?) collaboration with Nike. 

The group's logo graces the back of the kicks’ heels, alongside Lil Yachty's “It’s Us” catchphrase on the tongue and an added hangtag. 

Be you lucky enough to score a pair on Nike SNKRS or at select retailers and you’ll be reinforcing the notion that good things come to those who wait.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
