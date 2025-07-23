Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Leaf Camo AF1 Sheds Its Upper for Fall

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 5

For everyone counting down the days to crisp air, sweater weather, and pumpkin-fueled plans, Nike’s Air Force 1 Low LX “Leaf Camo” is one timely sneaker.

This shoe quite literally sheds its upper in the most autumnal way possible.

Shop Nike

The “Leaf Camo” AF1 is Nike’s ode to transition, decay, and seasonal storytelling. The sneaker’s mossy green felt tongues, earthy brown soles, and a hidden debossed Swoosh add depth, quiet luxe buried beneath layers of maple leaves.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike’s “LX” tag isn’t random either.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Typically shorthand for “Luxury” or “Limited,” it signals sneakers with elevated materials and design-forward construction. Think of this as Nike’s high-concept remix of the AF1 classic.

Another version of Nike’s leaf-camouflaged sneaker is expected to drop too, with a partially torn upper revealing the suede midsection like a tree halfway through its shedding arc. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Nike’s done peel-away uppers before, with the Nike SB “Wear Away” series (including the SB Dunk Low “Street Hawker”) and the Lance Mountain Jordan 1s all being honorable mentions. But never with this much poetic foliage drama — and love for the autumn-inclined.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Expected in the fall on Nike’s website for $130, these might be the most fall-coded sneakers Nike’s ever made.

Fall lovers? Nike sees you.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Acne StudiosDistressed Monogram Jacket
$870.00
Available in:
SML
adidasGhost Sprint W
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
282930313233

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In Tiger Camo, Nike's High-Tech Air Max Sneaker Is a Hidden Heater
  • Nike's Wonderfully Leafy Air Force 1 Is the Literal Shoe of the Fall
  • In "Desert Camo," Nike's AF1-ish Basketball Shoe Is a Hidden Gem
  • The Glossed-up Camo Air Force 1 That No One Saw Coming
  • In Blue Camo, Nike's Clean Lace-Free Air Maxes Are Anything But Invisible
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Retro Knitted Running Shoe Is Elderly Dapper
  • Why Is Nike's Stylish Football Sneaker Making Me Thirsty?
  • This Is How Louis Vuitton Hand-Shapes Pharrell’s Sneakers
  • Nike’s Leaf Camo AF1 Sheds Its Upper for Fall
  • A Bulky adidas Dad Shoe With Marathon-Worthy Tech
  • Y-3's "Handpainted" Take on an All-Powerful Sneaker Is a Brushstroke of Genius
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now