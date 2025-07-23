Nike’s Leaf Camo AF1 Sheds Its Upper for Fall

For everyone counting down the days to crisp air, sweater weather, and pumpkin-fueled plans, Nike’s Air Force 1 Low LX “Leaf Camo” is one timely sneaker.

This shoe quite literally sheds its upper in the most autumnal way possible.

The “Leaf Camo” AF1 is Nike’s ode to transition, decay, and seasonal storytelling. The sneaker’s mossy green felt tongues, earthy brown soles, and a hidden debossed Swoosh add depth, quiet luxe buried beneath layers of maple leaves.

Nike’s “LX” tag isn’t random either.

Typically shorthand for “Luxury” or “Limited,” it signals sneakers with elevated materials and design-forward construction. Think of this as Nike’s high-concept remix of the AF1 classic.

Another version of Nike’s leaf-camouflaged sneaker is expected to drop too, with a partially torn upper revealing the suede midsection like a tree halfway through its shedding arc.

Nike’s done peel-away uppers before, with the Nike SB “Wear Away” series (including the SB Dunk Low “Street Hawker”) and the Lance Mountain Jordan 1s all being honorable mentions. But never with this much poetic foliage drama — and love for the autumn-inclined.

Expected in the fall on Nike’s website for $130, these might be the most fall-coded sneakers Nike’s ever made.

Fall lovers? Nike sees you.

