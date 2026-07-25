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In Matte-Black, Nike’s Unbothered Air Force 1 Remains the Blueprint

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Some sneakers come and go like the wind. Others become so ingrained in culture that they’ll never need an introduction again. The Air Force 1 belongs firmly in the second category.

And while Nike has experimented with countless versions over the years, it’s hard to beat the timeless appeal of a black AF1, especially a matte-coated one.

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There’s something almost unfair about how well a black Air Force 1 works. It’s the sneaker equivalent of a wardrobe cheat code: reliable, effortless, and somehow always the right choice. You can dress it up, dress it down, wear it until it’s falling apart, and it still feels like it belongs.

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The latest “Anthracite/Football Blue” edition doesn’t try to fix what isn’t broken. Instead, it keeps the formula intact, adding just enough blue detailing to stop things from feeling too predictable. 

We know by now the AF1 is never going to be the loudest shoe in the room, but even decades on, it’s still a damn good sneaker.

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Because that’s the thing about a black Air Force 1: it doesn’t need a wild collaboration or an over-the-top makeover to feel special. Sometimes the classics win because they already know exactly what they are.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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