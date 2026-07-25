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Nike’s Refined Booker Basketball Sneaker Goes Full Flame

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike’s Book 2 has already made a strong case for itself as one of the Swoosh’s most interesting basketball sneakers, but this latest “Camo” edition proves that performance footwear doesn’t have to play it safe.

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Inspired by Devin Booker’s smooth approach to the game, the Book 2 has always balanced precision with personality. This new colorway leans into the latter, swapping the usual clean finishes for a fiery camouflage treatment that gives the silhouette a completely different attitude.

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The pattern adds a little chaos to an otherwise refined sneaker, creating a contrast that feels very Booker. The earthy tones keep things wearable, while the camo print gives the court-ready silhouette a more lifestyle-friendly edge. 

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Of course, the Book 2 remains built for performance, but that’s not the only reason it stands out. Like Booker himself, the sneaker doesn’t rely on being the loudest thing in the room. It’s confident and knows exactly what it wants to be.

Because sometimes the best basketball sneakers aren’t the ones demanding attention, they’re the ones quietly earning it.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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