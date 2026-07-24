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Nike’s Thicc Cheetos-Flavored Running Sneaker Is Finger-Licking Good

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

What happens when Nike's hardest-working runners have a cheat day? A Cheeto-dusted Vomero Plus is born.

No seriously. Nike cooked up a "Cheat Day" Vomero Plus sneaker, inspired by that one day when discipline gets thrown out the window, and the junk food wins. It even features an orange-khaki gradient upper design inspired by the Cheetos residue left on fingers after indulging in a bag.

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Nike first revealed the Vomero Plus sneaker on a new episode of SNKRS Verified, which also previewed new Air Max Dolce colorways, another freaky Vomero Premium, and arguably the hairiest Forces to date.

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Good news about the Vomero Plus sneaker: it not only satisfy cravings but comes with the equipment to help burn it off. Fans can count on the extra-large soles cushioned with Nike's ZoomX foam and super-breathable mesh upper, which promise the comfiest run.

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It wouldn't be the first Vomero Plus sneaker to tempt runners to break up with their diets, though. The model has appeared in many other foodie-approved looks, like the caramel-drizzled "Dark Hazel" release to matcha-flavored iterations.

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The Vomero Plus "Cheat Day" sneaker is expected to drop on Nike's website during the fall season. Between the Thanksgiving feasts and football tailgates, it'll be the perfect time for a cheat day sneaker.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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