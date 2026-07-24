Nike’s Thicc Cheetos-Flavored Running Sneaker Is Finger-Licking Good

What happens when Nike's hardest-working runners have a cheat day? A Cheeto-dusted Vomero Plus is born.

No seriously. Nike cooked up a "Cheat Day" Vomero Plus sneaker, inspired by that one day when discipline gets thrown out the window, and the junk food wins. It even features an orange-khaki gradient upper design inspired by the Cheetos residue left on fingers after indulging in a bag.

Nike first revealed the Vomero Plus sneaker on a new episode of SNKRS Verified, which also previewed new Air Max Dolce colorways, another freaky Vomero Premium, and arguably the hairiest Forces to date.

Good news about the Vomero Plus sneaker: it not only satisfy cravings but comes with the equipment to help burn it off. Fans can count on the extra-large soles cushioned with Nike's ZoomX foam and super-breathable mesh upper, which promise the comfiest run.

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It wouldn't be the first Vomero Plus sneaker to tempt runners to break up with their diets, though. The model has appeared in many other foodie-approved looks, like the caramel-drizzled "Dark Hazel" release to matcha-flavored iterations.

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The Vomero Plus "Cheat Day" sneaker is expected to drop on Nike's website during the fall season. Between the Thanksgiving feasts and football tailgates, it'll be the perfect time for a cheat day sneaker.

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