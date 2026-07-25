Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Pony Hair Air Force 1 Isn’t Horsing Around

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 3

Nike is ready for the real Air Force 1 fans to pony up — in a literal sense.

It might still be summer, but Nike already has the fall on lock with its "Horse of a Different Color" Air Force 1 that abandons its traditional textured leather AF1 uppers in favor of tangerine fleece. Think shag carpet — but make it Gritty.

shop nike here

In the past, Nike has implemented hairy uppers many a time, but this pony hair rendition is delectably dense and scorched in a way we haven't seen from The Swoosh or really anyone before.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Garfield-mannered fur extends to nearly every crevice of the shoe, including the Swoosh, toe box, and tongue. In fact, the only escape from Nike's ginger lushness lands at the midsole, which sits on top of a butterscotch outsole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Elevating classics through textural innovation that teeters on the brink of excess is something Nike has been playing around with for a while now.

View external content

Whether that be light-reflective scales or Bottega-esque leather weaving, Nike is an established fan of texture play.

Still, the sheer mass of the fur is denser than anything we've seen from the Swoosh before.

Yes, It looks like they scalped The Lorax to make it. Yes, it's one of the flyest sneakers we've seen from Nike this millennium. Two things can be true at once.

shop nike here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Refined Booker Basketball Sneaker Goes Full Flame
  • This All-Black Jordan Is a Stripped-Back Staple
  • Nike’s Thicc Cheetos-Flavored Running Sneaker Is Finger-Licking Good
  • Jordan’s Tastefully Toasted Sneaker Is Naughty & Nice
  • Nike’s Phat-Sized Tennis Sneaker Does It Big
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Pony Hair Air Force 1 Isn’t Horsing Around
  • Nike’s Refined Booker Basketball Sneaker Goes Full Flame
  • Action Bronson's Y2K-Fueled New Balance Runner Is Dripping with Déjà Vu
  • This Nike Air Max 95 Is Tough, Techy & Very Red
  • adidas' Answer to the Flip Flop Craze Cuts (Trefoil) Deep
  • This All-Black Jordan Is a Stripped-Back Staple
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now