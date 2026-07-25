Nike’s Pony Hair Air Force 1 Isn’t Horsing Around

Nike is ready for the real Air Force 1 fans to pony up — in a literal sense.

It might still be summer, but Nike already has the fall on lock with its "Horse of a Different Color" Air Force 1 that abandons its traditional textured leather AF1 uppers in favor of tangerine fleece. Think shag carpet — but make it Gritty.

In the past, Nike has implemented hairy uppers many a time, but this pony hair rendition is delectably dense and scorched in a way we haven't seen from The Swoosh or really anyone before.

The Garfield-mannered fur extends to nearly every crevice of the shoe, including the Swoosh, toe box, and tongue. In fact, the only escape from Nike's ginger lushness lands at the midsole, which sits on top of a butterscotch outsole.

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Elevating classics through textural innovation that teeters on the brink of excess is something Nike has been playing around with for a while now.

Whether that be light-reflective scales or Bottega-esque leather weaving, Nike is an established fan of texture play.

Still, the sheer mass of the fur is denser than anything we've seen from the Swoosh before.

Yes, It looks like they scalped The Lorax to make it. Yes, it's one of the flyest sneakers we've seen from Nike this millennium. Two things can be true at once.

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