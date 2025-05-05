Nike Really Poured Its "Seoul" Into This Grailed Jordan 3's Sequel

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

Nike isn’t only bringing back its 2018 Air Jordan 3 "Seoul” model, it’s giving the shoe a subtly improved look.

Initially introduced as a South Korea exclusive, the Air Jordan 3 “Seoul” celebrated both the sneaker silhouette's birthday and the 30th anniversary of the 1988 Olympic Games in South Korea. Two big occasions for one sneaker to honor.

Its new 2025 rerelease, dubbed the Seoul 2.0, stays true to the design of its beloved predecessor. Based on South Korea's national flag, the Taegukgi, the shoe's base is off-white leather with blue, black, and red accents alongside suede Elephant print panels.

It's nearly identical to its forefather to an untrained eye, but the devil's in the details when it comes to the Seoul 2.0's alterations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Aside from material upgrades, the Taegukgi tongue embroidery and Korean characters were swapped from right to left, and the shoes’ soles were re-colored an aged yellow for a vintage-y look.

Soft-launched by K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope's appearance at a Lakers game over a month ago, the shoe is now ready to make its grand entrance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Premiering at South Korean streetwear retailer Kasina Dosan's "New Dreams" pop-up event this coming weekend, the Air Jordan 3 Seoul 2.0's global drop is scheduled for May 15 via SNKRS and select vendors.

And if the OG's high resale value is anything to go by, you best believe folks'll be putting their hearts and Seoul-s into getting ahold of this re-release.