Nike's Seoul-Inspired Jordan Sneaker Is Back & Legimately Better Than Before

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Remember Nike's Air Jordan 3 "Seoul" sneaker? Well, it's back and genuinely nicer than ever.

Really, Nike is dropping an updated version of the 2018 pairs, which was a white, red, and blue sneaker inspired by the South Korean flag that also celebrated the 1988 Seoul Olympics (the Air Jordan 3 was born the same year).

Named the "Seoul 2.0," the 2025 Jordan 3 sneaker is basically a sequel but better.

The Jordan 3 "Seoul 2.0" maintains the general design of the previous but with a few nice tweaks. First, the newest pairs offer up much more interesting materials, like hairy suede panels topped with the AJ3's signature elephant print.

That blue hint on the ankle? It's now puffed up with new padding. The shoe's red lining? It's now extra plush, thanks to a velvety material upgrade.

The eyelets also get splashed with some new colors, while the shoe itself gets its own special box and wrapping paper.

Some OG details remain untouched, like the crisp leather on the upper and the Korean flag-inspired tongue.

It's unclear if the upcoming pairs will feature the Korean characters on the inner tongue like the past versions, but I've got my fingers crossed. If not, the sneaker truly makes up for it with its other nice and lush touches.

Overall, it's another win for this year's Air Jordan 3 collection, which includes other excellent drops like the "Lucky Shorts" and the return of the iconic all-white "Pure Money" shoes.

After being teased by BTS heartthrob J-Hope earlier this year (he was also present for a casual NIGO x Nike x CPFM reveal), the Air Jordan 3 "Seoul 2.0" sneaker is now expected to drop on May 15 at Nike. The retail price? $200, the same price as the Seoul 1.0s.

If it's anything like the original, which sold out and now goes for thousands on resale sites, then we may be in for a red-hot sequel.

