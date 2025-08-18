Be Careful, Nike’s Stealthy Jordan 1 Has an “Inner Beast”

The Nike Air Jordan “Inner Beast” sneaker doesn't come with claws, but it sure looks like it's been clawed at. The shoe’s upper is marked with scratch-like cuts across textured leather and short-haired suede, like an animal clawing its way free.

A glossy “23” sits on the heel, while custom insoles double down on the theme. Even the box comes scarred with a claw-mark sticker.

But the real bite is underneath. The sneaker’s “Barely Volt outsole” glows green in the dark, turning a classic Jordan 1 Low into something closer to a monster.

Add reflective 3M Swooshes across the sidewalls, and this feels like the sneaker version of a night prowl.

Plus, there's a rumored pair of matching Jordan 11s to arrive alongside the Jordan 1s.

Glow-in-the-dark soles have always had a playful cult appeal, from Yeezy grails to Travis Scott’s AJ6, and the “Inner Beast” continues that tradition.

Part of Jordan Brand’s upcoming Halloween lineup, you can expect the Nike Air Jordan “Inner Beast” sneaker this Fall over on Nike’s website for $120.

The only drawback? It’s available exclusively in kids’ sizing. Add that to the long list of great sneakers that are only for the kids.

