Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Be Careful, Nike’s Stealthy Jordan 1 Has an “Inner Beast”

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 4

The Nike Air Jordan “Inner Beast” sneaker doesn't come with claws, but it sure looks like it's been clawed at. The shoe’s upper is marked with scratch-like cuts across textured leather and short-haired suede, like an animal clawing its way free. 

A glossy “23” sits on the heel, while custom insoles double down on the theme. Even the box comes scarred with a claw-mark sticker. 

Shop Nike

But the real bite is underneath. The sneaker’s “Barely Volt outsole” glows green in the dark, turning a classic Jordan 1 Low into something closer to a monster.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Add reflective 3M Swooshes across the sidewalls, and this feels like the sneaker version of a night prowl

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Plus, there's a rumored pair of matching Jordan 11s to arrive alongside the Jordan 1s.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Glow-in-the-dark soles have always had a playful cult appeal, from Yeezy grails to Travis Scott’s AJ6, and the “Inner Beast” continues that tradition.

Part of Jordan Brand’s upcoming Halloween lineup, you can expect the Nike Air Jordan “Inner Beast” sneaker this Fall over on Nike’s website for $120.

The only drawback? It’s available exclusively in kids’ sizing. Add that to the long list of great sneakers that are only for the kids.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Home StudyoCandelabra Eric
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The “Cozy Girl” Nike Shoe Is a Pumpkin Spice Latte for the Feet
  • Nike’s “Black Cat” Air Maxes Are as Stealthy as They Are Luxe
  • The Imperfect Perfection of a "Rare" Jordan Sneaker
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Somehow, Nike's Beautifully Textural Jordan 1 Looks Even Better Than Before
What To Read Next
  • adidas’ Flat-Soled Dad Shoe Is Secretly High-Tech
  • A Quirky Air Max Sneaker With Real Flower Power
  • Be Careful, Nike’s Stealthy Jordan 1 Has an “Inner Beast”
  • Nike's Cinnamon-Dusted Daily Sneaker Is a Total MOO-d
  • There Are Nike Dad Shoes. And Then, There's the Nike Girl-Dad Shoe
  • Chunky Crocs Sneaker? Or Hardy Hunting Shoe? Or Both?
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now