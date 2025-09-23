Nike's Textural Campfire-Themed Air Max Is on Another Level of Cozy

How to embrace the cool breeze of the fall, the Nike way? Cozy "Campfire" Air Max sneakers.

The newest Air Max 90 shoes gets a nice campfire-themed makeover, appearing in warm orange, brown, and cream shades.

At the same time, the model's signature layered upper includes nice textures like crisp leather and breezy mesh. And the suede? It's just as velvety as those marshmallows waiting to be roasted under the campfire.

Maybe a "S'more" Air Max 90 next, eh, Nike? Just daydreaming here.

Nike

From molten-hot "Volcano" pairs to luxurious croc skin versions, Nike's Air Max 90 often doesn't roll off the production belt in anything less than a great look. Even in the simplest yet most classic schemes, the iconic sneaker looks good.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The latest "Campfire" Air Max 90s, currently available on Shiekh's website for $135, combine a pleasing fall palette with pure coziness.

It could honestly drop the "camp" part of its name. This particular Air Max sneaker is just plain fire.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty