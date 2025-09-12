Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Extremely Tasteful Croc Air Max Answers the Call of the Wild

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Even Nike's comfiest Air Max sneaker has a wild side.

The Nike Air Max 90 sneaker answers the call of the wild in such a classy way, too. The latest version features both smooth and pebbled leather layers, joined by a crocodile skin mudguard that wraps the sidewalls in luxurious reptilian touches.

Nike's iconic sneaker also features a pleasing color palette of off-white, beige, and brown hues, which only enhances the tasteful textures.

'Tis the season for sneakers to unleash their inner animal, really. Although feral sneakers are not a new phenomenon, footwear brands have been particularly pushing the most premium yet wild sneakers yet, such as scaly Vans skate shoes and $400 ostrich leather adidas sneakers.

Nike also has a good amount of luxe animal-themed sneakers, including fly and furry runners, as well as zebra-printed Field Generals.

We've seen croc Air Max 90s before, including furry camo pairs designed to blend in with its surroundings. But the latest pairs are fresh, fall-ready, and just fancy.

Be on the lookout for the new Nike Air Max 90 "Croc Skin" sneaker, which is expected to release sometime during the autumn season on Nike's website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
