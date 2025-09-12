Nike's Extremely Tasteful Croc Air Max Answers the Call of the Wild

Even Nike's comfiest Air Max sneaker has a wild side.

The Nike Air Max 90 sneaker answers the call of the wild in such a classy way, too. The latest version features both smooth and pebbled leather layers, joined by a crocodile skin mudguard that wraps the sidewalls in luxurious reptilian touches.

Nike's iconic sneaker also features a pleasing color palette of off-white, beige, and brown hues, which only enhances the tasteful textures.

'Tis the season for sneakers to unleash their inner animal, really. Although feral sneakers are not a new phenomenon, footwear brands have been particularly pushing the most premium yet wild sneakers yet, such as scaly Vans skate shoes and $400 ostrich leather adidas sneakers.

Nike also has a good amount of luxe animal-themed sneakers, including fly and furry runners, as well as zebra-printed Field Generals.

We've seen croc Air Max 90s before, including furry camo pairs designed to blend in with its surroundings. But the latest pairs are fresh, fall-ready, and just fancy.

Be on the lookout for the new Nike Air Max 90 "Croc Skin" sneaker, which is expected to release sometime during the autumn season on Nike's website.

