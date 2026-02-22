Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Infrared-Hot Return of an Original Nike Air Max Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

There were so many major milestones at Nike last year that we almost forgot about the Air Max 90, which turned 35. But Nike remembered.

In fact, the sportswear brand is continuing the celebration into 2026 with the relaunch of the first-ever Air Max 90, the "Infrared" pair.

That's right. The "Infrared" Air Max 90 sneaker saw the famously comfy model layered with plush textures like creamy suede, breathable mesh, and smooth leather. Of course, it's all splashed with the unmistakable neon red, black, grey, and white color arrangement, which has also graced signature Air Jordans and even Air Huaraches.

Expect the same classic, stylish design but with some small tweaks. Most notably, the 2026 Air Max 90 sneakers are said to feature reflective 3M details, making these bold icons stand out even in the dark.

At the same time, Nike has replaced the mesh base layers with more leather for an even sleeker revival of the sneaker.

The "Infrared" Air Max 90 has been reissued several times since its 1990 debut, with the last drop in 2020. Now, six years later, the iconic sneaker is back and slicker than ever before.

Nike's Air Max 90 "Infrared" sneaker is scheduled to drop overseas at atmos Tokyo on February 23. A wider launch is expected to follow on Nike's website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
