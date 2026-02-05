Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This "Infrared"-Hot Re-Release of Nike's AJ6 Harks Back to Basketball History

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)
Nike
Michael Jordan wore the Air Jordan 6 when he won his first NBA championship in 1991. So just by him wearing it then, Basketball history was made.

That alone would warrant a write-up whenever Nike brings a version of it back. But in the case of the titular "Infrared Salesman" revival, said write-up's not warranted. It's necessary.

The "Infrared" colorway was introduced to invoke psychological reactions to its un-ignorable intensity. Ironically or not, this threateningly bright shade of red would go on to be one the Jordan brand's most popular pigments, and would later be nicknamed "Salesman" for its ability to move units of whatever product it graced.

Here, the tone's used as a method of tasteful accentuation on a black leather canvas, rather than the all-out base of the shoe.

Now, whether or not the release date of this crimson-hued remake was purposefully tied to Valentine's Day on February 14 is up for someone else to judge.

Though one thing is for sure: be it as the occasion's subtly theme-befitting footwear, a romantic gesture, or collector's-worthy purchase for sneakerheads, the AJ6 "Infrared Salesman" will definitely make hearts skip a beat that day.

Shop AJ6 "Infrared Salesman"

