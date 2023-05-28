Sign up to never miss a drop
Nike's Air Max Plus in "Scream Green" Is Something I Didn't Know I Needed Till Now

in Sneakers Words By Morgan Smith

Nike is paying homage to, well, itself, introducing a fresh sneaker pack honoring some of its most iconic colorways.

The Swoosh undoubtedly has some pretty legendary schemes (Infrared, Bacon, Silver Bullet, Panda...I could go on). Some of those aforementioned colorways even appear in the latest collection but not as you may remember them.

Dubbed "Icon Flip," Nike's latest collection sees its classic schemes "flipped" on models like members of the Air Max series and the Air Presto.

Take the collection's Air Max 90, for instance. The sneaker arrives in the "Silver Bullet" scheme, most associated with the Air Max 97. The Air Max 90 "Silver Bullet" stays true to its roots, though, maintaining its traditional design and even plays on the Infrared scheme a bit.

The same flips follow throughout the Icons pack. The Nike Air Max 95 receives the Air Presto's Streak Yellow treatment, incorporating the scheme with its signature grey gradient. The Air Max 97s is rendered in the 95's famed "Neon" scheme. Meanwhile, the collection's Air Max Plus boasts Huarache's "Scream Green," one of the first-ever Huarache schemes. Honestly, the Air Max Plus in "Scream Green" is a combo I didn't know I needed till now.

The Huarache comes in the AM90's Infrared, down to the bright red panel, just like the Air Max shoe. And last but not least, Nike's Air Presto arrives in the Air Max Plus "Hyper Blue" (whose is rumored to return in 2024, by the way).

Nike playing musical chairss with its beloved colorways and model isn't new. We've seen the Swoosh do this with its Viotech scheme. Though most famous with the Dunk, the color design also graced the Air Max 90.

And what about the Panda? It's shown up on the Dunk Low, Mid, High, and the Kwondo 1.

Simply, the latest from Nike is just six more sneakers further playing on the swap-out-scheme concept (and by no means am I mad at that).

The Nike Icon Flip collection lands at atmos Tokyo's website starting June 2. P.S. A few pairs from the pack are lingering at select retailers as we speak.

