Nike's Caramel-Flavored High-Tech Air Max Is a Tasty Sweet Treat

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
Nike
We’re only two months in, but it’s safe to say that 2026 is the year of the Nike Air Max 95. We’ve had a wealth of limited drops and fire colorways of the silhouette over the past six weeks alone.

But to really sustain something real, Nike knows that the importance lies in the general-release colorways; The pairs we can all get our hands on. That’s where the Nike Air Max 95 Light British Tan comes in.

The Air Max 95 has classically been an extremely sporty shoe, generally imagined in performance-style colorways like its iconic Neon palette. Recently, though, we’re seeing an uptick in sophisticated leather drops.

Since the Corteiz collaboration of 2023, there’s been a seemingly insatiable desire for leather Air Max 95s, and Nike is providing. 

The Nike Air Max 95 Light British Tan lands with full grain leather uppers combining with tonal brown mesh for a beautifully textured finish. The black sole unit makes way for matching tan Air Max windows.

But the detail which will really get the Air Max 95 pursuits going is the tiny metal Swoosh to the heel. Referred to as a Jewel Swoosh, this subtle accent adds an exclusive touch to this general-release design.

The Air Max 95 Light British Tan drops alongside a Cargo Khaki version which continues the earthy palette: ideal for styling all year round.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

