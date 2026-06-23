Nike’s Slime-Green Air Max Is an Otherworldly Tech Flex

Nike isn't done with its Air Max 95 Big Bubble Tech. The sportswear giant is now taking the updated sneaker to another planet with a new "Iron Grey" version.

The "Iron Grey" Air Maxes offer a mostly dark grey look sprinkled with extraterrestrial slime-green hints, particularly on the woven eyelets and the oversized Air Bubbles.

It already features this futuristic upper, complete with minimalist waves and streamlined materials. But with this new "Iron Grey" outfit, the Air Max model goes full techy alien.

Nike introduced the Big Bubble Tech sneakers earlier this season, revealing the upgraded Air Max model in three clean colorways. However, the debut pack was just the start.

Nike

Indeed, the tech takeover continues, as the brand introduces more schemes like the "Smoke Grey" option and, now, the "Iron Grey" pairs.

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Speaking of which, the alien-level Air Max 95 sneaker is now up for grabs at some overseas Nike stores. However, they're only available in older kids' sizes at the moment.

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