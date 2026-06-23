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Nike’s Slime-Green Air Max Is an Otherworldly Tech Flex

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike isn't done with its Air Max 95 Big Bubble Tech. The sportswear giant is now taking the updated sneaker to another planet with a new "Iron Grey" version.

The "Iron Grey" Air Maxes offer a mostly dark grey look sprinkled with extraterrestrial slime-green hints, particularly on the woven eyelets and the oversized Air Bubbles.

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It already features this futuristic upper, complete with minimalist waves and streamlined materials. But with this new "Iron Grey" outfit, the Air Max model goes full techy alien.

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Nike introduced the Big Bubble Tech sneakers earlier this season, revealing the upgraded Air Max model in three clean colorways. However, the debut pack was just the start.

Indeed, the tech takeover continues, as the brand introduces more schemes like the "Smoke Grey" option and, now, the "Iron Grey" pairs.

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Speaking of which, the alien-level Air Max 95 sneaker is now up for grabs at some overseas Nike stores. However, they're only available in older kids' sizes at the moment.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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