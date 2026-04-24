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Nike’s 30-Year-Old Air Max Looks Extra Clean in Its Tech Suit

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Who knew the Air Max 95 would look good in a tech suit? Nike clearly did.

Of course, the sportswear brand is knows what's best for its Air Max model, which has stood the test of time for over 30 years. Having received many makeovers during its lifetime, Nike's Air Max 95 is now going big tech mode for its latest drop.

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Nike has introduced a new version called the Air Max 95 Big Bubble Tech. It keeps the Big Bubble Air soles, as seen with a string of recent releases, but it now wears a modern-day technical outfit.

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The previous Air Max 95s were 90s techy, while the Big Bubble Tech editions feel more of today. It features these even crispier, nylon-level uppers, complete with wavy lines.

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Nike's newest Air Max 95 arrives in three equally nice colorways, including "Black/Smoke Grey," "University Blue," and "Medium Ash." The last sort looks like the famous "Neon" pairs, if it got a new technical jacket for Christmas.

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Again, the Nike Air Max 95 has refreshed and revamped many times of the years. The model has worn soccer gear, zip-up jackets, and even Nike SB clothes. And it has looked quite good in just about every look.

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The Big Buggle Tech is just extra clean. And for those looking to cop, the newest editions are scheduled to release on atmos Tokyo's website on May 1 for around $160.

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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