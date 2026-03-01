Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike’s Tastefully Tonal Air Max Is a "Butter Yellow" Gem

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Spring hasn't quite sprung just yet. But Nike's newest, butteriest, and yellowest Max 95 is certainly in the seasonal mood.

The latest Air Max 95 sneaker is all dressed up in "Soft Yellow," which creates a tonal butter-yellow look for the classic Air Max model.

Butter yellow was everywhere in 2025, on the runways, the flyest sneakers, and even kitchen appliances. Although not as big as last year's craze, the color still looks good, even on Nike's Big-Bubbled Air Max 95.

Nike pairs the buttery spring-worthy color scheme with equally creamy leather layers for a seriously mouthwatering look. The sneaker also features studs all over its uppers, joined by a shiny Swoosh at the ankle, basically blinging out the already-bold sneaker.

The icing on this butter-yellow cake? Nike laces up its Air Max 95 with matching organza ribbons, as an added cute touch.

The AM95 anniversary may technically be over, but the party hasn't stopped for Nike, which has continued to release stylish all-leather versions and cool paisley takes.

Now, sneakerheads have these beautiful "Soft Yellow" pairs, available on Above the Clouds' website for $197.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
