Nike's Golden Leather Air Max Has Big Bumble Energy

Big Bubble? More like "Big Bumble" Nike Air Maxes.

Nike's "Varsity Maize" Air Max 95 continues the year's Big Bubble festivities, appearing with those slightly larger-than-normal heels calling back to its roots. At the same time, this new yellow and black color scheme is giving off pure bumblebee energy.

It not only borrows the winged insect's signature colors. But the Nike Air Max 95 is also quite fly, featuring stylish yellow leather and golden Air units, alongside breezy mesh details.

Sure, you could call it another "Taxi" sneaker, a "Kill Bill" stepper, or even a Bruce Lee-themed shoe. But the "buzz" surrounding this particular Nike Air Max sneaker is strong.

Nike

First, Cortez gave us the "Honey Black" pairs. Now, Nike's going full bee mode with the crisp leather "Varsity Maize" Air Maxes, which are expected to drop on Nike's website.

And it's not the only "bumblebee" Air Max sneaker coming from the Swoosh hive, either.

