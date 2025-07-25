Nike's Biggest Air Max Sneaker Just Got Bolder

Just when you thought the Air Max Muse couldn't get any bolder, Nike drops a striking yellow and black version nicknamed "Bruce Lee."

Strangely, the official colorway name is "Black/Metallic Silver." And it's not to be confused with the model's debut colorway, which got co-signs from Olympian Jordan Chiles and stylist-designer Veneda Carter.

The newest "Black/Metallic" Muses are fresh out of the oven and, dare I say, even more stunning than the previous.

Gradient yellow-orange overlays wrap up the chunky Air Max Muse, alongside the model's standard black mesh underlays. The Muse's extremely bulbous heel is also present in black.

The results are essentially Nike's biggest and boldest Air Max channeling its inner Bruce Lee, with the yellow and black color scheme nodding to the actor's famous Game of Death outfit.

Lee actually wore Onitsuka Tiger sneakers with the ensemble in the 1978 movie. However, his unforgettable look has inspired the sneaker designs of other brands, including Nike, over the years.

In collaboration with fashion brand CLOT, Nike has released martial arts-inspired Cortez sneakers featuring the familiar yellow and black color arrangement. Even the new Jordan 4 RM and Kobe 5 Protro have appeared in Lee-inspired colorways previously.

The Air Max Muse has now joined the chat with another clean homage to the legend.

The "Bruce Lee" Air Max Muse sneakers are scheduled to release on Nike's SNKRS app on July 31 for $180.

