Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Biggest Air Max Sneaker Just Got Bolder

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Just when you thought the Air Max Muse couldn't get any bolder, Nike drops a striking yellow and black version nicknamed "Bruce Lee."

Strangely, the official colorway name is "Black/Metallic Silver." And it's not to be confused with the model's debut colorway, which got co-signs from Olympian Jordan Chiles and stylist-designer Veneda Carter.

Shop Nike Air Max Muse

The newest "Black/Metallic" Muses are fresh out of the oven and, dare I say, even more stunning than the previous.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Gradient yellow-orange overlays wrap up the chunky Air Max Muse, alongside the model's standard black mesh underlays. The Muse's extremely bulbous heel is also present in black.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The results are essentially Nike's biggest and boldest Air Max channeling its inner Bruce Lee, with the yellow and black color scheme nodding to the actor's famous Game of Death outfit.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Lee actually wore Onitsuka Tiger sneakers with the ensemble in the 1978 movie. However, his unforgettable look has inspired the sneaker designs of other brands, including Nike, over the years.

In collaboration with fashion brand CLOT, Nike has released martial arts-inspired Cortez sneakers featuring the familiar yellow and black color arrangement. Even the new Jordan 4 RM and Kobe 5 Protro have appeared in Lee-inspired colorways previously.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Air Max Muse has now joined the chat with another clean homage to the legend.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The "Bruce Lee" Air Max Muse sneakers are scheduled to release on Nike's SNKRS app on July 31 for $180.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeT90 SP
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
Nike x Levi'sAir Max 95 OG
$225.00
Available in:
37.53838.5
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
3940

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In "Metallic Oil Green," Nike's Best Air Max Stomper Gets a Slick Makeover
  • Nike's Wild Air Max Sneaker-Loafer Just Got Wilder
  • A Techy Air Max Mule Becomes Dark Like the Night Sky
  • A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way
  • Nike Sculpts a Pretty (& Thicc) "Alabaster" Air Max Sneaker
What To Read Next
  • Vans' Premium Mule Is a Quiet Luxury Skate Slip-on
  • Nike's Biggest Air Max Sneaker Just Got Bolder
  • Run It Back: Klarna Spotlights The World’s First Run Crew
  • This Is the Future of Frank Ocean’s Jewelry Brand (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Delectable Leather Makeover for Nike's Finest Outdoor Mule
  • Trust a Skate Brand To Make a Workwear Hoodie This Fucking Awesome
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now