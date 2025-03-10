Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Thought Corteiz's Brilliant Air Max 95 Collab Was Finished? Think Again

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

The chronicles of the Nike x Corteiz Air Max 95 continue, the much-lauded collaboration is making a surprise comeback through a “Honey Black” release.

I’d assumed this chapter of the Nike x Corteiz partnership had ended when, in 2023, the duo dropped a trio of 95s. It was a near-instant sell-out, with Corteiz leading hoards of fans on wild goose chases around Paris, New York, and London to cop a pair.  

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Then, the following year, it followed that up with a trio of Air Trainer Huarache sneakers, dressing the classic Nike sneaker up in rugged fabrics or giving it a hairy black appearance

Shop Nike x Corteiz

So, logic would dictate that 2025 sees Corteiz take on a different iconic Nike silhouette with a trio of colorways. But that’s not the case. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Arriving sometime in April 2025 (Corteiz is remaining tight-lipped about the exact release date) is a bumblebee-esque, black and yellow rendition of the Nike sneaker. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

All the details that made the 2023 Air Max 95 collaboration such a success remain intact, such as the thick crisscrossed mesh, hiking-inspired toggle laces, and embroidered hits of Corteiz branding.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The only difference is that this time, the base of the shoe is all-black, whereas the upper paneling on previous releases always combined different shades of the same color. But we’re really splitting hairs here: This is the same outdoorsy Air Max 95 in a new, brilliantly simple-but-effective colorway. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

If you’re still reeling from the fact that you weren’t quick enough to get Nike and Corteiz’s 2023 Air Max 95s, the London-based streetwear label is reigniting the series on the 30th anniversary of the sneaker model. 

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max SNDR Canyon Gold/Deep Ocean-LT Smoke Grey
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeACG Mountain Fly 2 Low LT Orewood Brown/Khaki-Light Bone
$165.00
Available in:
4040.54142.5434447.5
Multiple colors
NikeAir Max Waffle CATALYST-SP
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • For Its Next Nike Sneaker, Supreme Goes Max Air & Full Leather
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Air Max Football Boot Is a Confusing (But Undeniably Fun) Hybrid
    • Sneakers
  • Dressed as Batman, Nike's Immaculately Stealthy Air Max Answers the Signal
    • Sneakers
  • Even When Stealthy, Nike's Chunk-tastic Air Max Sneaker Is a Looker
    • Sneakers
  • Another Certified Nike Air Max Classic Has Gone Tiffany
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Jil Sander Poaches the Gucci Alum Reinventing Bally 
    • Style
  • At Coperni FW25, Fortnite-Playing Gamers Steal the Show
    • Style
  • Balenciaga Takes on (& Tears Up) PUMA’s Flat-Soled It-Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Finally, adidas Stan Smith Espadrilles!
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's New Insane "Crocs" Clog Takes Its First Bold Steps
    • Sneakers
  • In Ocean Beige, Nike's Classic Air Max Brings Sand to Your Feet
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now