Thought Corteiz's Brilliant Air Max 95 Collab Was Finished? Think Again
The chronicles of the Nike x Corteiz Air Max 95 continue, the much-lauded collaboration is making a surprise comeback through a “Honey Black” release.
I’d assumed this chapter of the Nike x Corteiz partnership had ended when, in 2023, the duo dropped a trio of 95s. It was a near-instant sell-out, with Corteiz leading hoards of fans on wild goose chases around Paris, New York, and London to cop a pair.
Then, the following year, it followed that up with a trio of Air Trainer Huarache sneakers, dressing the classic Nike sneaker up in rugged fabrics or giving it a hairy black appearance.
So, logic would dictate that 2025 sees Corteiz take on a different iconic Nike silhouette with a trio of colorways. But that’s not the case.
Arriving sometime in April 2025 (Corteiz is remaining tight-lipped about the exact release date) is a bumblebee-esque, black and yellow rendition of the Nike sneaker.
All the details that made the 2023 Air Max 95 collaboration such a success remain intact, such as the thick crisscrossed mesh, hiking-inspired toggle laces, and embroidered hits of Corteiz branding.
The only difference is that this time, the base of the shoe is all-black, whereas the upper paneling on previous releases always combined different shades of the same color. But we’re really splitting hairs here: This is the same outdoorsy Air Max 95 in a new, brilliantly simple-but-effective colorway.
If you’re still reeling from the fact that you weren’t quick enough to get Nike and Corteiz’s 2023 Air Max 95s, the London-based streetwear label is reigniting the series on the 30th anniversary of the sneaker model.