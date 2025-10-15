An Old School Nike Air Max Sneaker Worth Buzzing Over

While Nike’s website lists this shoe as the Nike Air Max Plus VII “Varsity Maize,” real Air Max fans know this sneaker by another name, the Nike TN Bumblebee.

The name fits. A yellow-and-black upper recalls one of the TN’s most coveted originals, a favorite across Europe and Australia, where the Air Max Plus (or Nike TN, as it’s colloquially known) became part of the street uniform.

The new “Varsity Maize” is a remake carrying the same charge with its yellow-to-black fade, metallic accents, and white sole with yellow-tinted bubbles.

It looks like a grail, even if it knows better than to claim the title.

First released in 1998, the Air Max Plus is the brainchild of storied sneaker designer Sean McDowell, who drew inspiration from Florida palm trees at sunset.

Its gradient upper, plastic cage, and Tuned Air cushioning gave it a look and feel unlike anything else, aggressive yet sleek and instantly recognizable on the street.

That’s why collectors are watching this drop. It brings back the energy of a shoe that once ruled Paris and Sydney blocks while giving newer fans a chance to feel that same rush.

Set to release on August 26 on Nike’s website, the “Varsity Maize” hits a nostalgic note for the sneaker model’s many dedicated collectors. It’s a sought-after shoe making a buzzy return.

