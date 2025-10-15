Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

An Old School Nike Air Max Sneaker Worth Buzzing Over

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike Air Max
1 / 10

While Nike’s website lists this shoe as the Nike Air Max Plus VII “Varsity Maize,” real Air Max fans know this sneaker by another name, the Nike TN Bumblebee. 

The name fits. A yellow-and-black upper recalls one of the TN’s most coveted originals, a favorite across Europe and Australia, where the Air Max Plus (or Nike TN, as it’s colloquially known) became part of the street uniform. 

Shop Nike

The new “Varsity Maize” is a remake carrying the same charge with its yellow-to-black fade, metallic accents, and white sole with yellow-tinted bubbles.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It looks like a grail, even if it knows better than to claim the title.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

First released in 1998, the Air Max Plus is the brainchild of storied sneaker designer Sean McDowell, who drew inspiration from Florida palm trees at sunset.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Its gradient upper, plastic cage, and Tuned Air cushioning gave it a look and feel unlike anything else, aggressive yet sleek and instantly recognizable on the street.

That’s why collectors are watching this drop. It brings back the energy of a shoe that once ruled Paris and Sydney blocks while giving newer fans a chance to feel that same rush.

Set to release on August 26 on Nike’s website, the “Varsity Maize” hits a nostalgic note for the sneaker model’s many dedicated collectors. It’s a sought-after shoe making a buzzy return.  

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Beautifully Dotted Air Max Is Back Like It Never Left
  • Beautiful Portuguese Tiles Made These Proud Nike Air Max Sneakers
  • Nike's Iconic Air Max Looks Good in a College Varsity Jacket
  • A Frankly Adorable Pair of Nike Air Max Sneakers
  • Nike's Newest Air Max "Dad Shoe" Is Tiffany-Level Clean
What To Read Next
  • Start Your Engines, Then Your Porsche Toaster
  • New Balance's Dressy Leather Skate Shoe Is Truly Grandiose
  • After Almost Two Decades, A Famed Nike Runner Finally Gets a GORE-TEX Armor
  • Everything in The Ordinary’s “Periodic Table” Is Fake
  • Quiet Luxury but Make It a Leather New Balance Dad Shoe
  • From Nike to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now