Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Genius Zippered Air Max Is Also a Textural Feast

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

A normal Air Max 95 is one thing. A zippered version is another.

Continuing the model's anniversary celebrations, Nike went back to the early 2000s to unearth its zip-up Air Max 95, aptly named the Air Max 95 Zip.

Shop Nike

Anything that makes putting on shoes easier is already a plus. But the zip-up Air Max sneakers also features some incredibly nice textures.

Specifically, Nike applies hairy suede layers to the signature stacked upper, joined by more slicker touches and Big Bubble Air units underfoot.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Imagine the revival of the leather versions. Sheesh.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The convenient classic is set to make a comeback in black and "Loyal Blue" colorways. Retailing for $210, the blue pairs are scheduled to drop on Nike's SNKRS app on November 6.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's doing it big for the Air Max 95's 30th anniversary (literally), from extra chunky-soled versions to massive collaborations with Nike SB and Levi's. And the birthday fun only continues with the return of Nike's sumptuous, zip-happy Air Max 95.

Sure, we have the Air Max Sunder, another famous zip-up model with a similar chunky build. But honestly, the world can never have too many zippered Air Maxes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The more, the merrier, even.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Hauntingly Good Air Max Sneaker Covered in Flies
  • Nike Turned an Already-Luxe Leather Air Max Into a Straight-up Gem
  • Nike's Zippered Air Max 95 Is a Time-Tested Techy Twist
  • There's No Stealing This Brilliant Air Max Sneaker’s Thunder
  • An Exceptionally Clean Nike Air Max for Gotham's Caped Crusader
What To Read Next
  • New Balance Made Its Prettiest & Pinkest "Miu Miu" Shoe Yet
  • In the Land of Dogs, Monsters, & Luxe Vans
  • Nike's Genius Zippered Air Max Is Also a Textural Feast
  • The Everyday Nike Sneaker Dressed for the Military
  • The Coat-Obsessed Menswear Buyer Who Wrote the Book on Rare Outdoor Gear (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Giving Regular Watches the Finger
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now