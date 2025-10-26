Nike's Genius Zippered Air Max Is Also a Textural Feast

A normal Air Max 95 is one thing. A zippered version is another.

Continuing the model's anniversary celebrations, Nike went back to the early 2000s to unearth its zip-up Air Max 95, aptly named the Air Max 95 Zip.

Anything that makes putting on shoes easier is already a plus. But the zip-up Air Max sneakers also features some incredibly nice textures.

Specifically, Nike applies hairy suede layers to the signature stacked upper, joined by more slicker touches and Big Bubble Air units underfoot.

Imagine the revival of the leather versions. Sheesh.

The convenient classic is set to make a comeback in black and "Loyal Blue" colorways. Retailing for $210, the blue pairs are scheduled to drop on Nike's SNKRS app on November 6.

Nike's doing it big for the Air Max 95's 30th anniversary (literally), from extra chunky-soled versions to massive collaborations with Nike SB and Levi's. And the birthday fun only continues with the return of Nike's sumptuous, zip-happy Air Max 95.

Sure, we have the Air Max Sunder, another famous zip-up model with a similar chunky build. But honestly, the world can never have too many zippered Air Maxes.

The more, the merrier, even.

