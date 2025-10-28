Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Insanely Advanced Air Max Sneaker Gets a Technical Winter Puffer

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

With the weather getting cooler, Nike is making sure its sneakers are ready for it all. Enter a winterized version of the high-tech Air Max DN.

It's basically the advanced Air Max model suited up in a winter coat. Specifically, the updated version features new padded uppers that look to offer extra warmth and weather-blocking capabilities.

Now, the model honestly looks like the Air Max Portal, if it were pumped up on Dynamic Air.

Speaking of which, expect the signature Dynamic Air cushioning to accompany the latest Air Max, coupled with rubber outsoles that make the model feel like it has its own snow tires.

The Air Max DN had its fun over the summer with LEGO. Now, it's getting down to business for the winter, or "the great lock-in," as the internet has dubbed the colder season.

In addition to the winter iteration, Nike has also introduced an Air Max DN Roam, an even more rugged laceless sneaker featuring waterproof zip-up uppers and storm-ready traction.

But for those in the searching for a puffer in sneaker form, the Air Max DN Winterized answers prayers.

Priced at €169.99 (around $198), Nike's Air Max DN Winterized sneaker is now up for grabs on the brand's website in Anthracite, Deep Royal Blue, and Noble Red colorways.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
