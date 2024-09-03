Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Chonky Air Max Sneaker Gets Its Big Moment

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

A brand-new Nike Air Max sneaker has just crash-landed on Earth — no, not the Air Max Dn that dropped earlier this year, but the chunk-tastic Air Max Portal shoe.

We heard about the Air Max Portal earlier this year, and the sneaker certainly lives up to its name — it sounds like it will take you (and your feet) back in time.

In a way, it is a time machine for you and the things you walk on. The beefy platform sole harkens folks back to the early 2000s, when stocky dadcore runners ruled the scene.

The moder touches kicks in with the shoe's materials. Nike's Air Max Portal utilizes thick foam cushioning in its base, followed by Nike's famed Air technology.

In other words, Nike's Air Max Portal promises a walk-in-the-clouds feeling and a comfy ride overall.

Regarding the rest of the shoe, Nike's Air Max Portal offers pillow-like padded uppers stamped with Nike branding.

Nike's Air Max Portal has one foot into the future and the other in the past, reminding you of both older and new Nike models simultaneously. Seriously, the new Air Max looks like the retro Air Max Sunder and Air Max Dn wrapped up into one sneaker.

For a shoe with such a big presence (literally), Nike has surprisingly debuted the sneakers in three quiet colorways, including black/white, sail, and all-white.

Based on the early leaks of the shoe, there will be plenty more (colorful) options to come in the Air Max Portal's debut era.

Shop Nike Air Max Portal

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
