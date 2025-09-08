Nike's Next-Gen-Techy Air Max Shoe Is a Thermal Coat for Your Feet

While you're still enjoying a late last stretch of summer, Nike's been gearing up for winter. Complete with a weatherproof new skin, the original Air Max DN sneaker has now been subject to an update to withstand the upcoming colder months and all they throw at us.

Coming in either a grey, an all-black, or an earth-toned colorway, this zip-up shoe is what terrain-ready Swoosh footwear ought to look like.

Combining its forefather's signature athletic qualities, like the bubble-cushioned soles and lightweight snugness, with water-resistant and abrasion-defiant overhauls, Nike's Air Max DN Roam sneaker is futuristic utilitarianism at its finest.

The only product off Nike's recent roster that could compete with the rugged durability of these bad boys might be its ACG line’s Goadome boots, though those are, stylish as they may be, technically a whole other type of shoe.

They do, however, bear resemblance to the Air Max Sunder shoe, an comparatively outdoorsier model that debuted as a CDG collab a few years ago before seeing general release.

Considering these kicks are something of a fall thermal coat for your feet, rather than just an average pair of sneakers, their $190 price tag on Nike's website doesn't actually appear so steep.

Zip up and zip in, we say.

