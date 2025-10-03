Nike’s Teched-Out New Air Max Wears Winter Snow Tires

Nike's most futuristic Air Max is getting snow tires for the winter. Well, in a sense. As the name suggests, Nike's Air Max DN WTR sneaker is a winterized version of the Air Max DN, which revolutionized Nike's Air Max game upon its release in 2024.

The Air Max DN WTR retains the OG DN's same futuristic design, featuring spherical air units and a dual-pressure system that provides an enhanced cushioned landing. Those signature air units aren't just for show, you know.

So what makes the Air Max DN WTR different?

Well, in addition to the new winter-coded blue, black, and white colorways, the Air Max DN WTR features some hard-wearing touches, including water-resistant and slip-resistant elements, making it a lot better suited for the wet winter seasons than the OG Air Max DN.

It's quite literally built different. The Dynamic Air technology adds supportive bounce that flows from the heel to the toe in motion.

Available on the Nike website for $145, the Air Max DN WTR sneaker is one of the most advanced weapons in the Air Max Arsenal.

But beyond the functional prowess of its rounded air units, they also add an aesthetically advantageous futuristic flair.

These spherical adornments make the Air Max DN one of the most visually distinctive Air Max sneakers out right now. From the sleek silhouette to the enhanced weather upgrades, Nike's Air Max DN WTR is set to be the sharpest tool in the Swoosh's wintertime tool shed.

