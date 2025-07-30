A Techy Nike Air Max That’s Part LEGO Brick

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

Nike is creating LEGO you can wear. Well, Kinda.

The two companies are embarking on a multi-pronged collaboration where LEGO creates Nike sneakers and, in return, Nike creates LEGO sneakers. And for the latter, the Air Max DN8 has been dressed up with the facade of a LEGO brick.

A series of small cylindrical bumps protrude from the chunky sneaker, replicating the studs that LEGO bricks attach themselves to. On every square inch of the shoe’s upper, you’ll find one of these circle-shaped additions, adding texture to the sneaker.

Also dispersed around the Air Max DN are various hits of LEGO branding. A red LEGO logo appears on the tongue and insole, then there’s more LEGO graphics on the sole’s tubular air units, and finally, on the back, you find a LEGO brick attached to Nike’s swoosh.

Nike

For the Nike DN, a model that debuted last year as a technological advancement on Nike’s Air Max range, this is the most substantial cosmetic update it has received.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The collaborative Air Max sneakers are releasing on August 1 via Nike's website, retailing for $155. However, before you start entering your card details, there’s an important caveat: these are kids' shoes.

Yes, just as with the Nike x LEGO Dunk sneaker, the Air Max DN8 is only available in “big kids” sizes (that means it caters to those between the ages of 3.5 to 7).

Bad luck for all those LEGO fans with adult-sized feet. But at least the Nike Jordan LEGO kit can be enjoyed by all, regardless of shoe size.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.