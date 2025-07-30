Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Techy Nike Air Max That’s Part LEGO Brick

Written by Tom Barker in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)
Nike
1 / 3

Nike is creating LEGO you can wear. Well, Kinda.

The two companies are embarking on a multi-pronged collaboration where LEGO creates Nike sneakers and, in return, Nike creates LEGO sneakers. And for the latter, the Air Max DN8 has been dressed up with the facade of a LEGO brick.

Shop Nike x LEGO

A series of small cylindrical bumps protrude from the chunky sneaker, replicating the studs that LEGO bricks attach themselves to. On every square inch of the shoe’s upper, you’ll find one of these circle-shaped additions, adding texture to the sneaker. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Also dispersed around the Air Max DN are various hits of LEGO branding. A red LEGO logo appears on the tongue and insole, then there’s more LEGO graphics on the sole’s tubular air units, and finally, on the back, you find a LEGO brick attached to Nike’s swoosh.

For the Nike DN, a model that debuted last year as a technological advancement on Nike’s Air Max range, this is the most substantial cosmetic update it has received.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The collaborative Air Max sneakers are releasing on August 1 via Nike's website, retailing for $155. However, before you start entering your card details, there’s an important caveat: these are kids' shoes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Yes, just as with the Nike x LEGO Dunk sneaker, the Air Max DN8 is only available in “big kids” sizes (that means it caters to those between the ages of 3.5 to 7).

Bad luck for all those LEGO fans with adult-sized feet. But at least the Nike Jordan LEGO kit can be enjoyed by all, regardless of shoe size. 

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeT90 SP
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
Nike x Levi'sAir Max 95 OG
$225.00
Available in:
37.53838.540.5
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
39

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Frankly Adorable Pair of Nike Air Max Sneakers
  • In Tiger Camo, Nike's High-Tech Air Max Sneaker Is a Hidden Heater
  • A Thicc Nike Air Max Sneaker for Skaters
  • A Techy Air Max Mule Becomes Dark Like the Night Sky
  • Don't You Want to Stick LEGOs to Your Nike Shoes?
What To Read Next
  • To No One's Surprise, Function Is Fashion
  • A Techy Nike Air Max That’s Part LEGO Brick
  • Jane Remover Explodes
  • Injecting Power (of Buttons) Into a Plain Shirt 
  • A Luxe Liam Gallagher-Approved adidas Sneaker for Oasis’ Big Return
  • A Landmark Linkup for the UK Underground
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now