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Nike’s Butter Yellow Air Max Sandal Is a Summery Delight

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The summer is finally here, which means it's officially Halo season.

I'm referring to the Nike Air Max Halo, of course. The brand's tech-backed sandal debuted earlier this year, getting fans in the summer mood early. Now, with the weather finally just right, the Halo sandal can really work its magic.

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It has already received several stylish colorways, including classic all-black and dreamy pink options. Next up, the Air Max Halo goes butter yellow.

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The latest pairs come dressed in Nike's classic "Alabaster" colorway, which has also appeared on the Vomero Premium runner and the Air Max Muse. The scheme essentially transforms these Nike shoes into these clean butter-yellow steppers. The Air Max Halo is a tasty summer delight in "Alabaster."

What's more, the Air Max sandal maintains a healthy balance of sneaker-level comfort and style. It keeps its usual chunky soles, which are supported by Nike's own Air technology. At the same time, it also features its signature puffer leather uppers, stamped with a tiny metallic gold Swoosh.

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For those looking to "butter up" their summer rotations, the new "Alabaster" sandals might do the trick. They're now available on Nike Indonesia's website for Rp 1,499,000, or roughly $83.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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