Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Thicc Air Max Sandal Is a Sneaker-Minded Blessing from the Swoosh Gods

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The brutal winter weather has Nike already thinking about its summer shoes. Enter the new Air Max Halo sandal.

The Air Max Halo sandal is indeed another stylish gift from the Swoosh Gods, marrying sneaker tech with a classic platform sandal. It pretty much falls in the same "snandals" category as the brand's Air Max Isla and Koko models.

Shop Nike

Nike's Air Max Halo even dresses as well as its siblings.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For its debut, the Nike sneaker-sandal arrives with padded faux-leather uppers and super-chunky Air-infused soles, balancing stylish looks with peak comfort.

Nike's Air Max sandal also features textured insoles and treaded outsoles, upping the shoe's grip and stability for those more slippery situations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Air Max Halo sandal is already available in black on Nike Mexico's website for 2,299 pesos (roughly $133). The model is expected to release in more color options, including metallic silver and pink, later on.

If we're lucky, we might get another denim sneaker-sandal moment.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • “The Women's Game Should Be Your Priority”: Napheesa Collier on Jordan’s Best Women’s Hoops Shoe Yet
  • In Premium Leather, Nike's Minty-Chocolate Waffle Runner Looks Deliciously Suave
  • Nike’s Delicious “Olive” Dunks Aren’t Just an Appetizer. They’re the Main Course
  • This "Infrared"-Hot Re-Release of Nike's AJ6 Harks Back to Basketball History
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s *Other* Dad Shoe Is a Tasteful Tonal Treat
  • In Chocolatey Leather, These Bubble-Soled Nikes Prove They Scrub Up Nicely
  • No One Saw Thom Browne's ASICS Sneakers Coming (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Nike Classic's Perfectly Polychrome Colorway Deserves an Olympic Gold Medal
  • New Balance's Super Slim Hiking Shoe Isn't Scared to Get a Lil Weird with It
  • Vans' Gnarly Neon Sneaker Is the Best Type of Contradiction
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now