Nike's Thicc Air Max Sandal Is a Sneaker-Minded Blessing from the Swoosh Gods

The brutal winter weather has Nike already thinking about its summer shoes. Enter the new Air Max Halo sandal.

The Air Max Halo sandal is indeed another stylish gift from the Swoosh Gods, marrying sneaker tech with a classic platform sandal. It pretty much falls in the same "snandals" category as the brand's Air Max Isla and Koko models.

Nike's Air Max Halo even dresses as well as its siblings.

For its debut, the Nike sneaker-sandal arrives with padded faux-leather uppers and super-chunky Air-infused soles, balancing stylish looks with peak comfort.

Nike

Nike's Air Max sandal also features textured insoles and treaded outsoles, upping the shoe's grip and stability for those more slippery situations.

The Air Max Halo sandal is already available in black on Nike Mexico's website for 2,299 pesos (roughly $133). The model is expected to release in more color options, including metallic silver and pink, later on.

If we're lucky, we might get another denim sneaker-sandal moment.

