Nike’s Stacked Sneaker Is Basically a Citrus Recovery Drink

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
nike
Nike’s most stacked sneaker, both in height and in its Just Do It tech loadout, keeps evolving. We have seen stealthy and creamy versions take over SneakerTok, but the new Nike Vomero Premium shoe in “Alabaster and Blue Void” might be the silhouette at its most radiant, maybe even a little psychedelic.

If you are new here, the Vomero Premium is Nike’s thickest attempt at changing the sneaker landscape. It may look like the brand is flirting with the upper limits of the midsole arms race, but there is intention behind the chaos. 

The sky-high 55mm stack of ZoomX foam is designed to give marathoners and casual runners the kind of cushioning once reserved for race-day super shoes. 

What sets this pair apart is the shift from the quiet, monochromatic look the Vomero Premium has been wearing for months. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

This one is bright and sunny, with a yellow to orange gradient on the upper and neon hits glowing through the midsole windows, like the shoe was gently tie-dyed across its oversized frame.

Arriving in 2026 for $226 on Nike’s website, the Vomero Premium is still built for long miles and recovery runs, but it looks surprisingly good off track too. 

Maybe it is the shared love of thick footwear across NB dads, Demna-era trainers, and Hoka super shoes, but on SneakerTok these big body Vomerros seem to be logging more miles under denim than anywhere near a start line.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
