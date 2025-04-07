Nike Sculpts a Pretty (& Thicc) "Alabaster" Air Max Sneaker

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

When Nike was in the sneaker lab cooking up its new Air Max Muse, the sportswear giant wanted its new Air Max sneaker to be like no other. Although the model resembles previous models like the Air Max Sunder and the Air Max Portal, Nike's newest ultra-chunky Air Max sneaker is in a league of its own. It's its own muse, if you will.

Designed to "wow," Nike's Air Max Muse does that (and then some). When Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles debuted the shoes last year, the Air Max Muse immediately stopped me in my tracks. The new Nike sneaker was quite the looker, offering this ultra-chunky design and incredibly slick color scheme.

The Air Max Muse's streak continues to heat up, with Nike rolling out fresh colorways for the warmer seasons.

The latest Air Max Muse sneaker, in particular, arrives in a tonal yellow colorway called "Alabaster." The spring-worthy pale hue completely swallows up the model, covering its meshy-slash-leathery uppers and beefed-up soles infused with Nike's signature Air cushioning.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Side note: in a way, the curvaceous base almost makes the women's model look like plump platform heels (and I'm kind of here for this).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Anywho. The Nike Air Max Muse is coming in bold and hot for the spring. In addition to the new "Alabaster" colorway, Nike has quietly introduced a patent "Triple Black" and another Metallic Silver scheme for the season.

The newest Air Max Muses have begun to land at stores. As we speak, Footdistrict and atmos have them stocked on their digital shelves.