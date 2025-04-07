Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike Sculpts a Pretty (& Thicc) "Alabaster" Air Max Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

When Nike was in the sneaker lab cooking up its new Air Max Muse, the sportswear giant wanted its new Air Max sneaker to be like no other. Although the model resembles previous models like the Air Max Sunder and the Air Max Portal, Nike's newest ultra-chunky Air Max sneaker is in a league of its own. It's its own muse, if you will.

Designed to "wow," Nike's Air Max Muse does that (and then some). When Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles debuted the shoes last year, the Air Max Muse immediately stopped me in my tracks. The new Nike sneaker was quite the looker, offering this ultra-chunky design and incredibly slick color scheme.

Shop Nike Air Max Muse
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Air Max Muse's streak continues to heat up, with Nike rolling out fresh colorways for the warmer seasons.

The latest Air Max Muse sneaker, in particular, arrives in a tonal yellow colorway called "Alabaster." The spring-worthy pale hue completely swallows up the model, covering its meshy-slash-leathery uppers and beefed-up soles infused with Nike's signature Air cushioning.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Side note: in a way, the curvaceous base almost makes the women's model look like plump platform heels (and I'm kind of here for this).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Anywho. The Nike Air Max Muse is coming in bold and hot for the spring. In addition to the new "Alabaster" colorway, Nike has quietly introduced a patent "Triple Black" and another Metallic Silver scheme for the season.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The newest Air Max Muses have begun to land at stores. As we speak, Footdistrict and atmos have them stocked on their digital shelves.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.53838.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Chunked-ful Air Max Sneaker Is Coming in (Red) Hot
    • Sneakers
  • In "Cave Stone," Nike's Incredibly Chonky Air Max Sneaker Goes Hard
    • Sneakers
  • Even When Stealthy, Nike's Chunk-tastic Air Max Sneaker Is a Looker
    • Sneakers
  • Even Drenched in "Oil," Nike's Newest Air Max Chunkster Is a Stunner
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Techy Air Max Mule Is the Craze-iest
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Bvlgari Created the Thinnest Tourbillon Ever… Again
    • Watches
  • The Blacked-Out Skychaser Is adidas' Slickest Waterproof Trail Beast
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Nike Sculpts a Pretty (& Thicc) "Alabaster" Air Max Sneaker
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • A Local Milanese Brand’s Love Letter to Milan & Its Elegant Chaos
    • Style
  • A High-Tech Upgrade for Birkenstock's Boston Clog? Yes — It's Great
    • Sneakers
  • Vans' Charmed Double-Lace Skate Sneaker Is a "Samba Meets Miu Miu" Situation
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now