Nike’s Thicc Summer Sneaker Is a Breathe of Fresh (Max) Air
Nike has summer-ified the Air Max Muse.
The thick-soled Swoosh model is already quite breathable, thanks to its mesh paneling on the uppers. The latest versions, however, feature a more see-through open netting, which, in turn, brings even more fresh air to the dogs.
It also makes the Air Max Muse into the ultimate heat-beater.
Not to mention, it still offers all the comfort of the original Muse design, including those extra-chunky soles cushioned with Nike Air technology.
And the new mesh-tastic Air Max Muse lands in a classic all-black colorway, along with some metallic finishes. So, it fits right into daily rotations.
Nike has "aired" out quite a few sneakers this season, rethinking classic models with more warm-weather-ready designs. For example, the brand has debuted woven Air Force 1s and sheer Air Max DN8s, making its signature sneakers even more airy.
We've seen other summer-worthy Air Max Muse models, mostly pairs dressed in seasonal color schemes. But the netted versions are a real summer mood.
And they're now available on Nike's website for the usual $170.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.