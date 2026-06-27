Nike’s Thicc Summer Sneaker Is a Breathe of Fresh (Max) Air

Nike has summer-ified the Air Max Muse.

The thick-soled Swoosh model is already quite breathable, thanks to its mesh paneling on the uppers. The latest versions, however, feature a more see-through open netting, which, in turn, brings even more fresh air to the dogs.

It also makes the Air Max Muse into the ultimate heat-beater.

Not to mention, it still offers all the comfort of the original Muse design, including those extra-chunky soles cushioned with Nike Air technology.

And the new mesh-tastic Air Max Muse lands in a classic all-black colorway, along with some metallic finishes. So, it fits right into daily rotations.

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Nike has "aired" out quite a few sneakers this season, rethinking classic models with more warm-weather-ready designs. For example, the brand has debuted woven Air Force 1s and sheer Air Max DN8s, making its signature sneakers even more airy.

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We've seen other summer-worthy Air Max Muse models, mostly pairs dressed in seasonal color schemes. But the netted versions are a real summer mood.

And they're now available on Nike's website for the usual $170.

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