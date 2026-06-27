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Nike’s Thicc Summer Sneaker Is a Breathe of Fresh (Max) Air

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike has summer-ified the Air Max Muse.

The thick-soled Swoosh model is already quite breathable, thanks to its mesh paneling on the uppers. The latest versions, however, feature a more see-through open netting, which, in turn, brings even more fresh air to the dogs.

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It also makes the Air Max Muse into the ultimate heat-beater.

Not to mention, it still offers all the comfort of the original Muse design, including those extra-chunky soles cushioned with Nike Air technology.

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And the new mesh-tastic Air Max Muse lands in a classic all-black colorway, along with some metallic finishes. So, it fits right into daily rotations.

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Nike has "aired" out quite a few sneakers this season, rethinking classic models with more warm-weather-ready designs. For example, the brand has debuted woven Air Force 1s and sheer Air Max DN8s, making its signature sneakers even more airy.

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We've seen other summer-worthy Air Max Muse models, mostly pairs dressed in seasonal color schemes. But the netted versions are a real summer mood.

And they're now available on Nike's website for the usual $170.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now