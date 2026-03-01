Nike's Beautifully Light, Running-Inspired Air Max Is Already Ready for Summer

As hard as it might be to believe, it’s important that we remember that warm weather still exists and is heading our way at some point in the future. Luckily, Nike just dropped something to keep the hope alive.

The Nike Air Max DN8 QS Cool Grey/Dark Hazel pack was just announced and it's got us marking our calendars.

When we speak about sneakers that get us excited for summer, we’re usually referring to bold color palettes that come alive in the sunshine. Take the HOMECOMING x Nike Air Max Plus which is set to drop later this year, for example.

This, however, is not always the case. While there are flashes of bold color in Nike Air Max DN8 QS Cool Grey/Dark Hazel pack, its summer credentials boil down to construction instead.

While the Nike Air Max DN8 is no stranger to big colorways—think bright pink as worn by Central Cee—this pack is special thanks to a semi-transparent, lightweight ripstop upper which provides perfect breathability for the warmer months.

This fabric is usually rolled out for Nike’s more advanced runners, like those of the Zoom Fly family. And although the DN8, with its eight dynamic air chambers, doesn’t lack in performance tech, we’re still expecting this pair to land as a lifestyle star.

For those with lighter wardrobes, the soft neutral upper of the Dark Hazel iteration should slot in perfectly with its flash of neon to the sole unit. Anyone hoping to keep things toned-down should aim for the Cool Grey drop.



