An Arts-n-Crafts Nike Air Max Worthy of the Green Lantern

The Green Lantern just dropped his own Air Max.

Ok, so the DC superhero didn't actually collaborate with the Swoosh but the Nike Air Max 95 Recraft shoe's green and black colorway looks like something the glowing green DC hero might lace up before a night of fighting crime. Or something.

To celebrate 30 years of the Air Max 95, Nike quietly revived the Air Max 95 Recraft sneaker.

The shoe’s all-black upper is accented by green outlets, air unit and a matching Swoosh at the rear. That’s a Green Lantern sneaker if I’ve ever seen one.

Available on the Nike website for $80, the Nike Air Max 95 Recraft is unfortunately only available in kids' sizes so unless you have an extremely small foot, this shoe is a youth exclusive.

But if you want some of that Gotham City energy, the green and black Air Max 1000 sneaker is an option.

On the one hand, the Air Max 1000 is the antithesis of the Air Max Recraft. Where the Recraft represents three decades of Air Max legacy, the Air Max 1000 is a look into the future. But similar to the Air Max Recraft, the 3D-printed Air Max 1000 wears a black upper with a green air unit.

Even in innovation, Nike's future always pays stylistic homage to its past. Because the more things change, the more they stay the same.

