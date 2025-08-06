Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's 3D-Printed Air Max Sneaker Isn't on 10. It's On 1000

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 3

Nike isn't on 10 anymore. It's on 1000. With the help of 3D-printed shoe company Zellerfeld, Nike has created the most technologically innovative Air Max sneaker — perhaps ever.

The Air Max 1000 is both a wearable homage to Air Max's past while indicative of the innovation and advancement that will guide sneakers of the future.

shop nike

The Air Max 1000 shoe is a new Air Max silhouette powered by Zellerfeld's proprietary and fully automated 3D printers, which can turn digital designs into wild, recyclable sneakers on the fly.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's an innovation that echoes the initial ingenuity of Nike's Air Max unit, itself a giant leap forward for footwear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In one major move, this futuristic Air Max sneaker eschews laces entirely. No need: Its squishy, elastic form snugly wraps the foot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Air Max 1000 is still an Air Max, however, so it's fitted with a visible air unit in its sole that looks similar to the Air Max 90, arguably the single most iconic Air Max sneaker ever.

As Zellerfeld cofounder Cornelius Schmitt puts it, this sneaker transcends footwear. "It's the beginning of a new design language," he said. "The launch of the Air Max 1000 marks the first time Nike Air, the brand's signature innovation originally invented by Frank Rudy, has been used in a 3D-printed shoe. We've taken Nike's most iconic innovation and rebuilt it from the ground up."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In June, Nike exclusively launched the Air Max 1000 in its electric blue colorway during Paris Fashion Week. That colorway will not return on August 19 via the Nike website when the Air Max 1000 sees wider release in black and "Oat" colorways for $180.

And though it will still be quite limited, the Air Max 1000 will not be limited to the "300 pairs" being bandied about by some sneaker-leak publications. The exact numbers? Zellerfeld wouldn't specify.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Just because these shoes are 3D-printed doesn't mean they're going to be easy to get.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeT90 SP
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
Nike x Levi'sAir Max 95 OG
$225.00
Available in:
40.5
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
39

 Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Frankly Adorable Pair of Nike Air Max Sneakers
  • Nike's 3D-Printed Air Max Shoes Are Real
  • Don't You Want to Stick LEGOs to Your Nike Shoes?
  • A Classic Nike Air Max, as You’ve Never Seen It Before
  • Nike's "Denim" Air Max Skate Shoe Isn't What You'd Expect — It's Better
What To Read Next
  • Nike's 3D-Printed Air Max Sneaker Isn't on 10. It's On 1000
  • To Prepare for Its Future, a Dior Flagship Looks to Its Past (EXCLUSIVE)
  • This Isn't Abstract Art: It's Vans' Super-Luxe Painted Skate Shoe
  • J.Lindeberg x Kangol's Culture-Shifting Crossover is Par For The Course
  • This Semi-Streetwear Pioneer Is Nearly a Quarter-Century Old — It's Time to Grow Up (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Sonic the Hedgehog But Wearing Timbs
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now