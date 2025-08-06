Nike's 3D-Printed Air Max Sneaker Isn't on 10. It's On 1000

Nike isn't on 10 anymore. It's on 1000. With the help of 3D-printed shoe company Zellerfeld, Nike has created the most technologically innovative Air Max sneaker — perhaps ever.

The Air Max 1000 is both a wearable homage to Air Max's past while indicative of the innovation and advancement that will guide sneakers of the future.

The Air Max 1000 shoe is a new Air Max silhouette powered by Zellerfeld's proprietary and fully automated 3D printers, which can turn digital designs into wild, recyclable sneakers on the fly.

It's an innovation that echoes the initial ingenuity of Nike's Air Max unit, itself a giant leap forward for footwear.

In one major move, this futuristic Air Max sneaker eschews laces entirely. No need: Its squishy, elastic form snugly wraps the foot.

The Air Max 1000 is still an Air Max, however, so it's fitted with a visible air unit in its sole that looks similar to the Air Max 90, arguably the single most iconic Air Max sneaker ever.

As Zellerfeld cofounder Cornelius Schmitt puts it, this sneaker transcends footwear. "It's the beginning of a new design language," he said. "The launch of the Air Max 1000 marks the first time Nike Air, the brand's signature innovation originally invented by Frank Rudy, has been used in a 3D-printed shoe. We've taken Nike's most iconic innovation and rebuilt it from the ground up."

In June, Nike exclusively launched the Air Max 1000 in its electric blue colorway during Paris Fashion Week. That colorway will not return on August 19 via the Nike website when the Air Max 1000 sees wider release in black and "Oat" colorways for $180.

And though it will still be quite limited, the Air Max 1000 will not be limited to the "300 pairs" being bandied about by some sneaker-leak publications. The exact numbers? Zellerfeld wouldn't specify.

Just because these shoes are 3D-printed doesn't mean they're going to be easy to get.

