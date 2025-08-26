The Weird Nike Water Shoe Hiding in Plain Sight

Nike's Aqua Turf water shoes have recently returned to the market, roughly 20 years after their initial debut. And they've already gone back into hiding. Well, sort of.

The latest Aqua Turf shoes feature Realtree camouflage printed uppers, paired with the shoe's usual stretchy materials. It's ready for hiding in plain sight, to say the least.

Nike has already released several classic colorways of the '90s water shoe. Now, it's time for something real...realtree, that is.

Nike has decked out its sneakers in the camo print before. The brand has only started to amp up its efforts again as we head into fall, releasing everything from cozy realtree camo mules to zip-up Air Max sneakers. Aquatic shoes, too.

It's unclear when Nike will release the Realtree Aqua Turf shoes. However, official images are already out, which means we could see the camo water shoes very soon on Nike's website.

